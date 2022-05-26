ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Suspect Identified, Arrested In Stillwater Stabbing Incident

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwDKF_0fr2YqdQ00

The suspect in a Stillwater stabbing Wednesday has been identified by authorities.

The Stillwater Police Department responded to a stabbing incident around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of S. Burdick.

Witnesses of the incident provided responding officers with a description of the suspect, which led them to locate the individual shortly afterward.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Kevin Dalton, was then arrested and placed into the Stillwater Police Department jail.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to the Stillwater Medical Center and later taken to OU Medical Center for injuries sustained from the incident.

This incident is currently under investigation, according to authorities.

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victim Identified In NE OKC Homicide

Police have identified the victim and arrested the suspect in a Thursday night homicide in northeast Oklahoma City. The incident took place near Northeast 24th Street and Miramar Boulevard. Investigators said the suspect and the victim were in an altercation inside of the vehicle which led to the homicide. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Attorney Accused Of Assaulting Police Officers

A Tulsa attorney is charged with assaulting multiple police officers and threatening to kill them at a bar near 81st and Harvard. The arrest report for Ryan Wiehl says after he was arrested, he was taken to the hospital, where officers say he told the security guard he would "rip his skull out and make him eat it."
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ou Medical Center
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Claremore woman dies in Mayes County crash

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A Claremore woman died in car crash in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say a vehicle was heading west on the Cherokee Turnpike when the driver left the road and struck a bridge pier near Locust Grove. The passenger, Susan Blackburn,...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Searching For 3 Suspects In Hookah Lounge Homicide

Tulsa Police are looking for three suspects from last week's Hookah Lounge shooting. Officers say Dominique Jordan, Darius McGee, and Deontre Reed are wanted in connection to the death of a 17-year-old Corlin Jones. Police say nearly 150 shell casings were found in the hookah lounge parking lot which officers say was likely caused by a large gun battle.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Woman Accused Of Several Burglaries Arrested After Police Pursuit

A Tulsa woman accused of committing several burglaries in late 2021 has been arrested. According to Tulsa Police, Kawaun Hopkins was taken into custody after a police pursuit Monday afternoon. Officers say they pulled over a stolen Chevy Malibu near 6400 South Newport but the driver, Hopkins, drove away after being stopped. Police followed the car but broke off pursuit because of the risk to the public. Another officer spotted the car near Peoria and tried to make another stop but Hopkins sped away eventually crashing into a metal pole in a parking lot.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy