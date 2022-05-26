ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison police investigate eastside shots fired report

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating reports of gunshots on the city’s east side.

Police were sent to the 6000 block of Cottontail Trail just after 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers found that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported.

Officials said that a disturbance occurred before the shooting, and the people involved knew each other. An investigation is ongoing.

