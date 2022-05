Here are five things you must know for Friday, May 27:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Fed 'Pause' Hint Boosts Sentiment. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, putting stocks on pace for their best weekly gain in two months, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve's suggestion of an autumn pause in rate hikes, paired with what could be a peak in inflation readings, will lift markets from one of their worst starts to the year since the 1930s.

