Bay County, FL

Golden Apple Winner Vickie Taws

WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer here, it's important to keep your child's mind sharp over the break from school. Sarah Burris, Marketing Coordinator at...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Local farms host Flower Farm Tour

Local law enforcement agencies urge folks not to drink and drive ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. With the upcoming holiday local law enforcement officials know people will be drinking, however, they have a straightforward rule: don’t drink and drive. Staff member at Hiland Park Elementary School wins state school...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Today's Tunes 'Begging You to Stay'

The storms are moving out with sunny skies and drier weather returning to NWFL for the weekend. New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks. Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area. Panama City one step closer...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

A new thrill ride is coming to WonderWorks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WonderWorks is unveiling the new Grave Digger ride. The ride is officially open this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and the excitement is high. “We are super excited about having Grave Digger open especially this weekend, it being Memorial Day weekend,” Paula Fredrick, sales manager at WonderWorks, said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Beachfront Restaurant Soleil Opens in Beautiful Destin, Florida

Soleil is officially open in beautiful Destin, Florida. Located in The Inn at Crystal Beach, the stunning views from the beachfront patio, bar, and dining room add to the warm, upscale atmosphere. Proprietors Bart and Micah Begley opened Soleil on May 8, 2022, just in time for summer. The new beachfront dining experience is led by celebrity chef and sommelier Chef Michael Sichel. Chef Sichel is passionate about his work and it shows, not only when speaking to him, but in every dish he and his team prepare. The setting of the sun, sand, and sea are reflected in all of the creations they offer. The menu boasts dishes you won’t find anywhere else. The creativity and thought in each plate comes from Chef’s yearning to be different, to make a statement.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Today’s Tunes with True Soul

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today is kicking off summer with live music on Friday mornings. During the summer, Today’s Tunes will feature local musicians and their original music, and also share where you can find them performing around the community. Today’s Tunes first-ever segment featured...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area. Officials said this will take the place of the Marina Civic Center that was destroyed in Hurricane Michael. At a public workshop Thursday, they discussed the first phase of the project.
PANAMA CITY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Was not breathing but resuscitated

There was a near drowning on the beach behind 700 Gulf Shore Dr in Destin this afternoon. A 22 year old from TN got caught in a possible rip current in the Gulf. He initially was not breathing but was resuscitated by the FD/EMS. Emergency Room staff continued to work...
DESTIN, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Ryan Fleming aims to be pilot in Air Force

As Ryan Fleming leaves Baker School, the salutatorian of the Class of 2022 is aiming high. He wants to be an Air Force pilot. If his time at Baker is any indication on whether he’ll achieve that goal, he’s well on his way to earning his wings.
BAKER, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and thunderstorms have moved out of northwest Florida and calm conditions have taken their place. Tomorrow will be comfortable and clear with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80′s. That trend continues into Memorial Day weekend with some stronger winds helping to reduce humidity Friday into Sunday. High pressure continues throughout the weekend with high’s reaching the upper 80′s in inland areas while staying in the mid 80′s along the coast. Overall, conditions look great for your Memorial Day cookout!
WJHG-TV

Animals at Bay County Animal Control are looking for homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to add another family member to your life, Bay County Animal Control has plenty of animals who are looking for homes. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought adoptable “Elvis,” a hound dog mix, with her. Evelyn told us about the adoption process and what steps are taken before animals like “Elvis” go to their forever homes.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County TDC puts $3 million into public safety

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are picking back up on the sandy beaches, as more people are making their way into town for Memorial Day weekend. But a bigger crowd also means a higher chance of emergencies. It takes a lot more than a couple of lifeguards to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

City reviewing Brantley Gilbert concert

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials said they received a permit application Monday from Monster Entertainment for a concert on July 1st. Monster, along with Peachtree Entertainment, Summit Entertainment and Live Nation hope to Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll to Aaron Bessant Park. The two acts are part of the “Son […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

A fun event is coming to McKenzie Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2nd Annual Red, White and BBQ event will take place at McKenzie Park this Saturday. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. The event will include the farmer’s market, a barbecue competition, kids cook competition, corn...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started out as dinner at a local restaurant to celebrate an upcoming graduation quickly became an emotional reunion. “I knew something was up, something had to be up,” Royce Bailey said. Sergeant Trent Bailey has been deployed and unable to see his family...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FWC investigating possible drowning in Gulf County

UPDATE: May 28, 2022 8:36 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — According to our media partner, The Star, officials said no body has been found as of Saturday afternoon. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. Officials said their dive team was stationed along the river about three or four miles […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Blue Springs Park restricting unaccompanied minors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners said Blue Springs Park has become a ‘daycare center’ and that’s why unaccompanied minors are no longer allowed. Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said people drop their kids off and leave. The new ordinance says anyone 15 or younger cannot go to the park without a legal adult. Peacock […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

