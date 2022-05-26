ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Red, White, and BBQ

WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer here, it's important to keep your child's mind sharp over the break from school. Sarah Burris, Marketing Coordinator at the...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Local farms host Flower Farm Tour

PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Golden Apple Winner Vickie Taws

BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

A new thrill ride is coming to WonderWorks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WonderWorks is unveiling the new Grave Digger ride. The ride is officially open this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and the excitement is high. “We are super excited about having Grave Digger open especially this weekend, it being Memorial Day weekend,” Paula Fredrick, sales manager at WonderWorks, said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Today's Tunes 'Begging You to Stay'

PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Summer Shape-Up Progress Report

BAY COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Was not breathing but resuscitated

There was a near drowning on the beach behind 700 Gulf Shore Dr in Destin this afternoon. A 22 year old from TN got caught in a possible rip current in the Gulf. He initially was not breathing but was resuscitated by the FD/EMS. Emergency Room staff continued to work...
DESTIN, FL
30a-tv.com

Beachfront Restaurant Soleil Opens in Beautiful Destin, Florida

Soleil is officially open in beautiful Destin, Florida. Located in The Inn at Crystal Beach, the stunning views from the beachfront patio, bar, and dining room add to the warm, upscale atmosphere. Proprietors Bart and Micah Begley opened Soleil on May 8, 2022, just in time for summer. The new beachfront dining experience is led by celebrity chef and sommelier Chef Michael Sichel. Chef Sichel is passionate about his work and it shows, not only when speaking to him, but in every dish he and his team prepare. The setting of the sun, sand, and sea are reflected in all of the creations they offer. The menu boasts dishes you won’t find anywhere else. The creativity and thought in each plate comes from Chef’s yearning to be different, to make a statement.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Papa Joe’s Bayside hosting events for Memorial Day Weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re in need of plans for the Memorial Day weekend, Papa Joe’s Bayside is hosting a special line up. In celebration of the holiday, and for veterans’ service, the venue is offering 20% off drinks to those who served. You just need to show your military I.D. Papa Joe’s Bayside […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Ryan Fleming aims to be pilot in Air Force

As Ryan Fleming leaves Baker School, the salutatorian of the Class of 2022 is aiming high. He wants to be an Air Force pilot. If his time at Baker is any indication on whether he’ll achieve that goal, he’s well on his way to earning his wings.
BAKER, FL
WJHG-TV

New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks

The storms are moving out with sunny skies and drier weather returning to NWFL for the weekend. Panama City one step closer to modernizing historic Martin Theater. In an effort to bridge the gap between old and new, Panama City officials said they’re one step closer to a modernized martin theater.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

A fun event is coming to McKenzie Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2nd Annual Red, White and BBQ event will take place at McKenzie Park this Saturday. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. The event will include the farmer’s market, a barbecue competition, kids cook competition, corn...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Animals at Bay County Animal Control are looking for homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to add another family member to your life, Bay County Animal Control has plenty of animals who are looking for homes. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought adoptable “Elvis,” a hound dog mix, with her. Evelyn told us about the adoption process and what steps are taken before animals like “Elvis” go to their forever homes.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and thunderstorms have moved out of northwest Florida and calm conditions have taken their place. Tomorrow will be comfortable and clear with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80′s. That trend continues into Memorial Day weekend with some stronger winds helping to reduce humidity Friday into Sunday. High pressure continues throughout the weekend with high’s reaching the upper 80′s in inland areas while staying in the mid 80′s along the coast. Overall, conditions look great for your Memorial Day cookout!
30a-tv.com

Walton County Provides Complimentary Day-Use Admission to State Parks

Summer visitors to Walton County will once again be able to enjoy complimentary day-use admission to Grayton Beach State Park and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The Walton County Tourism Department is paying the cost of entry for day-use visitors to increase available parking for beachgoers during the peak visitation season, as well as raise awareness of the variety of eco-tourism activities South Walton offers. This year marks the eighth year of admission coverage for Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and the sixth for Grayton Beach State Park. “This is an opportunity to help encourage our residents and visitors to explore the natural beauty of our state parks,” says Matt Algarin, director of communications for the Walton County Tourism Department. “With miles of hiking and biking trails, access to our pristine sugar-white sand beaches, and activities for everyone to enjoy, our state parks are true hidden gems within the community.” Complimentary day-use admission is available during normal operating hours, generally 8 a.m. to sunset, and this year’s program will begin on Memorial Day weekend, May 27, and run through Labor Day, Sept. 5. For more information on Topsail Hill Preserve State Park visit www.visitsouthwalton.com/listing/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park. For more information on Grayton Beach State Park visit www.visitsouthwalton.com/listing/grayton-beach-state-park.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

City reviewing Brantley Gilbert concert

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials said they received a permit application Monday from Monster Entertainment for a concert on July 1st. Monster, along with Peachtree Entertainment, Summit Entertainment and Live Nation hope to Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll to Aaron Bessant Park. The two acts are part of the “Son […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

