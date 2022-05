A soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Tex., has taken to social media with claims that her life is in danger, and that she’s under attack. But she made the claims without being specific as to what is endangering her. U.S. Army Sgt. Jewell Scott posted a video on Instagram alerting viewers that if she ends up dead, the public should suspect foul play. Scott began posting the disturbing charges on May 19 on Instagram that she was being targeted, but at no point did she say who is trying to hurt her or why it’s happening.

FORT HOOD, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO