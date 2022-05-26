ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Davie

By Amanda Batchelor
Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred Thursday morning. The crash was reported around...

www.local10.com

Click10.com

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in Pompano Beach, leaving one bicyclist dead. Deputies responded along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue where a male bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene in the area of 500 Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

78-year-old man missing in Dania Beach, found

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit say a missing 78-year-old Dania Beach man has been located. A missing person alert was issued earlier on Saturday after James Ciaccio was last seen Friday at around 4 p.m. in the area of 3069 Southwest 45th Street in Dania Beach.
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Worker falls to death from West Palm Beach building

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Miami-Dade woman died Saturday afternoon at a construction site in West Palm Beach. First responders responded to the call shortly before 9 a.m. The West Palm Beach Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The high-rise building construction site is located...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: 3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have made an arrest after three people were stabbed on Friday morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. Officers taped off the 1200 block of Southwest 28th Way and made contact with two of the victims who were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The third victim did not want to be treated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Detectives investigate 3-year-old boy’s drowning in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Miami-Dade detectives are investigating a 3-year-old boy’s drowning on Friday night in Homestead. The boy had been diagnosed with nonverbal autism. Capt. Fernando Morales, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department, said officers responded to a gated community in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Northeast 21st Terrace.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Toddler hospitalized after being pulled from retention pond in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a 3-year-old child to the hospital after, police said, the toddler was pulled from a retention pond in Homestead. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Court and 21st Avenue, off Kendall Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., Friday.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Miami woman accused of running over, killing man she carjacked

MIAMI – A woman appeared in court Friday on second-degree murder charges after police accused her of running over and killing a man whom she carjacked at a Miami tow lot. India Latimore, 24, also faces charges of robbery and obstruction by a disguised person. Police said the entire crime was caught on surveillance video.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man Accused of Organizing Illegal Drag Races

A Hialeah man accused of organizing multiple illegal drag races throughout Miami-Dade County has been arrested on dozens of charges, police said. Madison Kyle Hilgendorf, 31, was arrested Thursday on 45 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways or roadways, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Police said Hilgendorf was the main...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 person shot, killed outside Hialeah music studio

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police responded to a music studio Friday morning after a shooting was reported just outside the building. Alex Estevez who is part owner of the IMG recording studio at 2631 West 79th St. told Local 10 News photojournalist Dan Palma that a music producer who goes by the industry name ‘ugly’, was working in the studio throughout the night and came outside around 9:30 a.m. to wait for his Uber when he was shot.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Man dies after shooting in Miami-Dade’s West Little River area

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A man died after a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood. The shooting was at about 6:20 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 82nd Street, according to Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
WEST LITTLE RIVER, FL
Click10.com

Man faces 45 charges over drag racing events in Miami-Dade

HIALEAH, Fla. – Officers arrested a man accusing him of acting as a “Spinner,” a person who sets up car meets for drivers to perform burnouts, sliding, drifting, and donuts, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced on Friday. Madison Kyle Hilgendorf used social media to connect with groups...
HIALEAH, FL

