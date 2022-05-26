Parkland father: No reason we can give $40 billion to Ukraine but not protect schools

T he father of one of the victims of the Parkland shooting had a few thoughts on security after the recent Uvalde school shooting .

Andrew Pollack, the father of a teenager shot during the 2018 Parkland shooting , was critical of the federal government's approach to protecting schools and implored it to do more to avoid additional shootings like the one on Tuesday in which 21 people were killed, in addition to the shooter.

"There's no reason why we could give $40 billion away to Ukraine and we can't protect our children in this country," Pollack said during a Wednesday appearance on Fox and Friends .

Pollack argued that there is no reason for schools to be unsafe and advocated having resource officers, single points of entry, perimeter fencing, and additional training for teachers.

Pollack encouraged families and parents to get involved in their local schools to ensure safety, saying they "need to go to their local school districts, get involved, see who's on their school boards, and see if they're taking school safety seriously."

Pollack praised the increased involvement in local school boards recently and saw it as a net positive.

"I get a wave of emotion every time I think of my princess Meadow — it just comes over you. And it's very overwhelming constantly to feel it," Pollack said. "But I do things, like now I try and talk to parents and tell them to get involved and try and make a difference."

Police continue investigating the Tuesday incident in which an 18-year-old took 21 lives. The shooter barred himself inside a classroom after being pursued by law enforcement through the building, according to officials. Once inside, he opened fire indiscriminately, killing 19 children and two teachers, according to police. The shooter reportedly warned people what he was about to do, posting threats online minutes before beginning his spree, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Police stood by for upward of 40 minutes as Ramos stormed the site.