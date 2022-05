WARRENSBURG | Warrensburg's 12th annual Rhubarb Festival will kick off the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers' Market season Friday, June 3, from 3-6 p.m. Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. is looking for donations of cut rhubarb as well as rhubarb plants to sell. If you wish to donate live plants, Beautification Inc. members are willing to dig them up for you. You can also dig your own and they will pick them up. The public is invited to sell their plants at the market as well.

WARRENSBURG, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO