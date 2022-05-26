ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE Newsfeed: Innocent victims, Hero teachers, Hotter day, Bosque fire, Convention center

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting – There is a growing memorial of crosses outside of Robb Elementary School. As of this morning, all victims have been identified. All of the victims were in the same classroom when the gunman barricaded himself inside and began shooting at the children and teachers, according to officials.

[2] Who are the victims of the Texas school massacre? – Among those killed at Robb Elementary in Texas were two fourth grade teachers who were gunned down in front of their students. Eva Mireles was the first identified. Her daughter and past students posted on Twitter; describing her as a hard worker, funny and dedicated teacher. The other teacher, Irma Garcia, taught at the school for 23 years, she leaves behind four children. Both are being called heroes after reports that both teachers were seen trying to shield students as the gunman entered the room and started shooting.

[3] Hotter and Calmer -Temperatures are cool this morning, ahead of a hotter day. A warming trend begins today, with temperatures climbing around 5-15 degrees from yesterday’s highs. Friday will be another 5-10 degrees hotter, and near record warm temperatures are in store for the the weekend. The wind is dying down today, and we will see west winds at 5-15 mph, and up to 20 mph in the mountains. The wind will pick up Friday, becoming windy again for the weekend. Fire danger increases for the weekend as well.

[4] Health alert issued for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County due to smoke – The Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert effective until 10 a.m. due to smoke from a fire in the bosque, near Coors and Montano. The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Winds quickly caused the fire to jump the river. Multiple agencies were on scene trying to control the fire. For a brief moment people near the bosque were evacuated, that evacuation notice was lifted a short time later.

[5] Albuquerque Convention Center fresco painting faces delays – A much anticipated artistic upgrade at the Albuquerque Convention Center is still in the works. But now, visitors will have an interactive exhibit walking them through the process. A Santa Fe native artist has been working on the elaborate 2,500 square food fresco since 2017. The long-delayed project is now expected to be done in 2025.

Daniella Cressman

Turn Your Guns into Plowshares

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas followed an incident during which civilians were shot in a racially motivated attack in Buffalo, New York. There was even a horrible incident involving gun violence here in Albuquerque just last week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local barbershop, CYFD help kids with school supplies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque barbershop is helping at-risk kids in the state. On Saturday, Sportclips collected bags and school supplies for kids in CYFD custody. Every year, there are numerous kids in their custody that don’t have their own backpacks and are forced to use a trash bag to bring their belongings with them […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspected bosque arsonist to stay behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected bosque arsonist with a lengthy criminal history will remain behind bars until trial but whether she’s competent to stand trial is already being questioned. Cristina Noble was arrested last week and accused of intentionally setting a dozen fires in the bosque near Second Street and Woodward and then putting up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Peralta resident’s bees attack pregnant woman, man, officers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a chaotic scene in Valencia County after an amateur beekeeper’s bees swarmed a couple as they were leaving their home. The woman, who’s 33 weeks pregnant, and her boyfriend were each stung again and again. As Bosque Farms Police responded to...
PERALTA, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM installing radios to make it easier for law enforcement to communicate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is installing land mobile radios for law enforcement to better communicate in their buildings. The university says after a 2006 fire in Zimmerman Library, they realized law enforcement couldn’t communicate in portions of the building including the basement. The system would change that and prevent first responders […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 27 – June 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 27 – June 2 around New Mexico. May 27 – Friday Night Market – Stop by the Fusion Theater at 5 p.m. for live music acts such as Latin Music all-stars Nosotros, all local artisan vendors, food, and drinks from Tractor Brewing Company, at the indoor/outdoor campus. This event is community-powered, free, family and pet friendly.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Denver Channel

Fire comes dangerously close to homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Firefighters in Albuquerque, New Mexico are working to contain a fire that erupted next to the Rio Grande. The fire forced evacuations of nearby homes and businesses Wednesday night. Those evacuation orders have since been lifted, but people in the area have been told to be ready to evacuate again.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD searching for man accused of murder in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified 22-year-old Tayven Lee White as the suspect in a shooting at the Four Hills Studios in the area of Central and Eubank. According to police, White, another man, and the victim, 40-year-old Charles Carter, got into an argument about Carter being physically abusive to White’s sister. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Busting ‘organized retail crime’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ongoing operation for the last year has police and special agents in the Albuquerque-metro area targeting shoplifters who, in many cases, are accused of doing more than just stealing high-dollar items from stores. Lead by the New Mexico Attorney General, the crackdown is targeting what authorities call “organized retail crime.” KRQE […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Feds accuse 3 New Mexicans of Paycheck Protection Program fraud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors want to confiscate property from a convicted felon in Albuquerque who they say defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program system during the pandemic. Through the CARES Act, federal paperwork showed Bryan Gardea and two other people were approved for PPP loans related to the pandemic for almost a million dollars. Investigators […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

APS, RRPS send letter to parents after deadly Texas shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools, New Mexico’s largest school district, and Rio Rancho Public Schools sent out a letter to families on Wednesday, in response to a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. KOAT’s Kalyn Norwood talked to Scott Elder, the APS superintendent, who said they’re doing...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque senior volunteers making a difference in the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque provides many opportunities for those looking to volunteer in their community. That includes the city’s Department of Senior Affairs which has three volunteer programs through AmeriCorps for adults over 55 years of age. All three programs provide monthly training for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Two in custody following standoff in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police have taken two individuals into custody following a brief standoff near Coors and Bluewater. Police say the standoff started when a person fled a stolen vehicle and became barricaded inside of a convenience store at the intersection. No additional information has been released.
