Rollover accident closes eastbound lanes of I-84 near Morgan

A semi truck rollover has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Morgan on Thursday.

The accident occurred in a construction zone near milepost 107, about two miles east of the city. Potatoes being carried by the truck spilled onto the highway, forcing UDOT to use snow plows as "potato plows."

The cause of the rollover has not been released.

Only minor injuries were reported, but the Utah Highway Patrol said eastbound lanes will remain closed until approximately 3 p.m. to remove the truck and clean the road.