Rosemary Gerda Koper

Marilyn Louise Davis, age 79, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Monday, May 23, 2022 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital. She retired from Union County Job and Family Services where she served many years as an adoption case worker. Following her retirement, she continued her career with the Union County Probate and Juvenile Court with adoption case work. She received a bachelor’s degree from Friends University in Wichita, Kansas and master’s degrees from Kansas State University and The Ohio State University. Born and raised in Chicago, prior to residing in Marysville in the early 1970’s, Marilyn taught junior high English in Manhattan, Kansas. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating with the Red Hat Ladies Society. She also volunteered as an Election Day poll worker. She was an avid reader and she especially enjoyed knitting and shopping for Christmas all year around. She loved spending Christmastime with her family. She will be especially remembered for her deep compassion and devotion to children of Union County in need. She was born May 21, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, Irvin Koester and her mother and step-father, Louise and Walter Koester. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gerald E. “Jerry” Davis; her son, Kenneth Davis of Florida; her daughter, Jerilyn (Ed Psurny) Davis of Lewis Center; her grandchildren, Brad, Erica, Alexis, Brittany and Ethan; her great-grandchildren, Brennen, Makayla, Madelynn, Vivian and Brantley; her sister, Ginger (John) Sowizrol; her brother, Jonathan (Linda) Koester; a sister-in-law, Janice (Larry “Butch”) Haynes; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home. A funeral procession will form following the calling hours and proceed to Oakdale Cemetery for a 2:30 p.m. graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to her church or FosterFriends. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

