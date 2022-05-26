ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Rosemary Gerda Koper

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 2 days ago

Rosemary Ann Gerda Koper, age 84, of Marysville, formerly of Cleveland, died peacefully Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Memorial Hospital. A registered nurse her entire career, she formerly served at Scioto Village Juvenile Corrections Complex, Delaware Joint Vocational School, Riverside Methodist Hospital, Arbors of Delaware, Charles B. Mills Center, Five County...

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Comments / 0

Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marilyn Davis

Marilyn Louise Davis, age 79, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Monday, May 23, 2022 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital. She retired from Union County Job and Family Services where she served many years as an adoption case worker. Following her retirement, she continued her career with the Union County Probate and Juvenile Court with adoption case work. She received a bachelor’s degree from Friends University in Wichita, Kansas and master’s degrees from Kansas State University and The Ohio State University. Born and raised in Chicago, prior to residing in Marysville in the early 1970’s, Marilyn taught junior high English in Manhattan, Kansas. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating with the Red Hat Ladies Society. She also volunteered as an Election Day poll worker. She was an avid reader and she especially enjoyed knitting and shopping for Christmas all year around. She loved spending Christmastime with her family. She will be especially remembered for her deep compassion and devotion to children of Union County in need. She was born May 21, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, Irvin Koester and her mother and step-father, Louise and Walter Koester. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gerald E. “Jerry” Davis; her son, Kenneth Davis of Florida; her daughter, Jerilyn (Ed Psurny) Davis of Lewis Center; her grandchildren, Brad, Erica, Alexis, Brittany and Ethan; her great-grandchildren, Brennen, Makayla, Madelynn, Vivian and Brantley; her sister, Ginger (John) Sowizrol; her brother, Jonathan (Linda) Koester; a sister-in-law, Janice (Larry “Butch”) Haynes; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home. A funeral procession will form following the calling hours and proceed to Oakdale Cemetery for a 2:30 p.m. graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to her church or FosterFriends. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Jim Haserodt

Jim Haserodt, 81 of Prospect, died Wednesday afternoon May 25, 2022 at this home. He was born July 3, 1940 in Mount Gilead to the late Charles and Katherine (Mollison) Haserodt. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann (Wheeler) Haserodt, she died June 14, 2011. Jim...
PROSPECT, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

What To Do With Five Points?

As payer of Marysville City income tax and frequent user of city’s facilities and services, I felt it was my duty to attend Tuesday’s open house at Marysville City Hall. Here the public was invited to come on down and kick around ideas on how the city could update Five Points, that iconic intersection on the city’s east side.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – May 25, 2022

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 9000 block of Harriott Road to investigate a property dispute involving auction items that were purchased. No report was taken. A deputy investigated a neighbor dispute involving hate mail that occurred at a residence in the 7000 block of Lilac Hill Drive. No report was taken.
MARYSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Marysville, OH
County
Union County, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland, OH
Obituaries
Marysville, OH
Obituaries
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Looking For Volunteers

The City of Marysville provides many opportunities for those looking to volunteer. From mulching, painting, litter cleanup and event help there are many ways for volunteers to get involved in their community. Available opportunities to volunteer for the various city departments can be found be clicking here or visiting City...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Second Chances Thrift Store To Start Receiving Donations June 22

MARYSVILLE – Coming to the Uptown Marysville this summer will be the Second Chances Thrift Store, which will be located at the site of the old Sherman-Williams store, 112 S. Main St. “What makes this store unique, beyond the fact that UCO Industries is partnering with us, it is...
unioncountydailydigital.com

3rd Annual Bluegrass And BBQ Slated For Sunday In Plain City

PLAIN CITY – Should you be into banjos, brisket, and beer, then Plain City is the place to be Sunday. Pastime Park in Plain City will be the site of the third annual Bluegrass and BBQ, which runs from noon until 9 p.m. Sunday, and features a line-up of bluegrass pickers and strummers and a variety of food and drink.
PLAIN CITY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Lupton Tagged As Plain City Administrator

PLAIN CITY – The Village of Plain City would like to congratulate Haley Lupton on her appointment as Village Administrator. Ms. Lupton was selected after a nationwide recruitment and selection process involving community members, Village staff and Village Council. Serving as Interim Administrator since October 2021, the appointment of...
PLAIN CITY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy