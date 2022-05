Jordan Romano struck out pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani for the final out as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani was not in the starting lineup because of a stiff back, but he was sent to the plate after Romano struck out the first two batters in the ninth inning. Romano got Ohtani to swing through a 96-mph fastball up and out of the zone to end it, earning his 15th save of the season.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO