Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa has value, mainly as someone who can play in the lineup at 2B/3B/SS. As a defender he’s average at SS, posting a -2 OAA, 5.0 UZR/150, and 0 DRS. At 3B he’s an all-worldly defender and he provides good defensive value at 2B as well. His bat leaves a lot to be desired, with a mere 82 wRC+, and while he steals bases well, he isn’t an elite baserunner. The Yankees can definitely get better at SS, and add to their lineup.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO