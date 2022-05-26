ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Hate waiting in checkpoint lines? Lehigh Valley airport has a tool to help avoid them

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 6 days ago

With an expected surge in air travel this summer, and potential traffic jams through its security checkpoint, Lehigh Valley International Airport is giving passengers a tool to alleviate headaches while catching their flights.

LVIA announced this week that it has partnered with London-based Veovo , an airport technology company, to provide real-time information for passengers at the airport’s checkpoint. It will also allow LVIA to handle increased passenger volume by analyzing checkpoint trends.

“Tensions certainly rise as travelers reach this point of their airport journey, and the mental clock starts counting down to their departure time,” Tom Stoudt, executive director of Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said in a statement.

The airport will share live and predicted wait times via displays, on its website and on social media platforms.

Glenn Kurcon, director of information systems and technology for the airport authority, said passengers can use Veovo as a reconnaissance tool for planning an itinerary.

“For example, if you are departing on a Sunday morning flight, passengers can check the week before to see estimated wait times in their travel window,” Kurcon said in a statement.

Veovo’s Passenger Predictability technology combines 3D cameras and powerful cloud analytics software to provide key performance indicators such as occupancy, predicted wait times and processing times that are visualized on a web-based dashboard.

Other airports in the U.S. using Veovo technology include John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia in New York, Newark Liberty, Kansas City and Cincinnati. The company serves more than 110 airports worldwide.

Philadelphia International Airport started using a similar technology in November through Live Reach Media at the Terminal D/E checkpoint, and plans to have it fully installed at other checkpoints by 2023.

“As travelers return to the skies, we are seeing that airports of all sizes are switching on to the power of real data and predictive insight to automate planning, improve real-time decision making, and deliver exceptional passenger experiences. We are delighted to partner with Lehigh Valley International Airport to help make TSA security processing as smooth and efficient as possible,” Veovo CEO James Williamson said in a statement.

Stoudt said the technology will transfer to the airport’s $29 million security checkpoint/terminal connector project that is scheduled to open in 2023.

Started in 2021, the project will feature a four-lane security checkpoint and the separation of outbound and inbound passenger flow, along with better air flow and enhanced American with Disabilities Act compliance. LVIA is partnering with Upper Macungie-based LifeAire Systems to build an air purification system for the connector that will reduce airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

