Memphis, TN

'Elvis' director compares Elvis to Eminem: 'The music that came out of Elvis was from his friendships with emerging Black musicians'

By Zac Ntim
 2 days ago

Baz Luhrmann.

  • Baz Luhrmann debuted his Elvis biopic at Cannes earlier this week.
  • During a press conference, Luhrmann compared Elvis to Eminem.
  • "The music that came out of Elvis was music that he absorbed and from his friendships with emerging Black musicians," he said.

"Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann, who debuted his new Elvis Presley biopic at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday, compared Elvis's relationship with Black gospel music to the life and career of rapper Eminem.

During a press conference on Thursday, Luhrmann spoke about traveling to Memphis, Tennessee, where Elvis lived with his mother as a child to conduct research for the film .

" Elvis and his mom were so poor, dirt poor, that they end up in one of the few designated houses for white people in a Black community," Luhrmann said. "Elvis had to walk through the Black community every day to get to school in the white community."

Luhrmann said that during his time in Memphis, he managed to track down one of Elvis's former neighbors — a now-elderly Black man named Sam Bell, who told him about his friendship with Elvis and the time they spent on the Memphis music scene.

"They were a gang and they ran off to juke joints and they went to pentecostal tents. And see, this is the thing about young people: they absorb all kinds of things, especially someone with a big hole in their heart like Elvis, who had conditional love from his mother and was always searching and seeking and absorbing," Luhrmann said.

Luhrmann added that Elvis's ability to mix the influence Black music and cultural spaces had on his life with country music and white gospel music was one of his biggest inspirations in making the biopic.

"He absorbed it and mixed it," Luhrmann said of Elvis. "And the most important thing in this film is to show that a young kid, just like Eminen grew up in a Black community — their personalities are formed by what they absorb. So the music that came out of Elvis was music that he absorbed and from his friendships with emerging Black musicians who weren't famous like B.B. King."

Baz Luhrmann and the cast of Elvis.

Later during the press conference, Luhrmann praised his research team and said conducting thorough research was one of the most important parts of the filmmaking process.

"Homework, research, depth of research. I want to make an acknowledgment to my team. I have a research team and we lived there. We lived in Memphis. I had a space at Graceland," he said. "You see, we do our homework, so I know these things to be true. His love of gospel. He said, 'That's the music I love.'"

"Elvis" is one of the biggest titles to debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival and attracted a star-studded red carpet that included Sharon Stone, Kylie Minogue, and Shakira.

Warner Bros. is set to release the biopic in US theaters on June 24.

