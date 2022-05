PITTSBURGH — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant‘s balky back has him on the injured list for the second time this season. The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list. The move is retroactive when Colorado initially held Bryant out of the lineup with what the club called back soreness. Bryant sat out an extra-inning victory over the Pirates and with symptoms lingering, put him on the IL.

