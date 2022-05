A Chicago casino passed Wednesday, with city officials touting it as a way to pay for the retirements of city workers. “This revenue source in my opinion, is probably one of the last larger pieces of revenue that we will be afforded – short of increasing the property taxes – to meet these [pension] obligations,” said Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th Ward, one of the 41 aldermen who voted in favor of the casino.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO