Potato semi-truck rollover crash blocks I-84 lanes

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash has shut down lanes along I-84 on Thursday morning in Morgan County.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-84 near mile marker 107 in Morgan.

All eastbound lanes along I-84 near Exit 106 are currently closed. Crews are on the scene, working to clear the debris and remove the overturned truck.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the semi-truck was carrying a load of Idaho potatoes. The rollover crash caused the truck to spill its contact all over the highway.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

Snowplows being used as “potato plows” to clean up debris. (Courtesy of UDOT)

Authorities say the truck driver sustained minor injuries and has been transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.

Officials are still determining the cause of the rollover crash, but say no hazardous material was involved.

UDOT crews are currently deploying snowplows to clean up the spilled potatoes, turning snowplows into “potato plows” for the day.

Snowplows being used as “potato plows” to clean up debris. (Courtesy of UDOT)

Authorities say the estimated reopening time is scheduled for 3 p.m., although that could change.

Drivers should plan ahead for delays or seek an alternate route of travel at this time.

