Car flips, another catches fire, weather plays a factor in multiple crashes Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – One car rolled several times, another caught fire and several drivers were sent to the hospital Wednesday after multiple crashes on wet roads.

A 20-year-old Topeka driver escaped serious injury after losing control of his 2011 Toyota Prius on I-70 Wednesday, rolling multiple times.

The driver was eastbound near mile marker 183 when he entered the south ditch and rolled several times before coming to a rest on the driver’s side of the car. The crash happened at 2:58 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Weather conditions are being cited as a cause for an accident at mile marker 192 on the Kansas Turnpike Wednesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 23-year-old Wichita man was driving a 2016 Honda Accord heading eastbound and “traveling too fast for conditions” when it spun out, hit a wall, then hit the wall a second time.

A Chase County crash on I-35 involving one vehicle is being blamed on wet road conditions, according to the KHP. A 51-year-old Olathe woman lost control of her car and hit a median wall before going off the road and stopping in a ditch. The Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and only had a suspected minor injury.

In Shawnee County, a 23-year-old Topeka woman was taken to the hospital just before 6 p.m. after her 2001 Honda Accord hit a barrier wall and caught fire, according to the KHP. The driver was westbound on I-70 when another vehicle in the center lane slowed to move into the right lane. The Topeka woman overcorrected, according to the KHP, and lost control of her car. She crossed several lanes and entered a ditch, hitting an embankment. Shawnee Heights Fire and Rescue were called to the scene after her car caught fire.

KHP also said a 2017 Ford escape ended up on its side on I-70 at mile marker 319 after the westbound driver, a 34-year-old Topeka man, left the road and sideswiped the cement barrier wall. The driver then left the road again, went airborne on landed on the driver’s side, according to the KHP. The crash took place at 9:49 p.m. The driver was wearing a seatbelt but was taken to Stormont Vail for a possible injury.

In Butler County, a 65-year-old Topeka driver hydroplaned on the wet road and went off the side of the road before hitting and damaging 40 feet of turnpike fencing. The man was driving a 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE which had to be towed from the scene.

