ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Car flips, another catches fire, weather plays a factor in multiple crashes Wednesday

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7k2y_0fr2SBWt00

KANSAS (KSNT) – One car rolled several times, another caught fire and several drivers were sent to the hospital Wednesday after multiple crashes on wet roads.

A 20-year-old Topeka driver escaped serious injury after losing control of his 2011 Toyota Prius on I-70 Wednesday, rolling multiple times.

The driver was eastbound near mile marker 183 when he entered the south ditch and rolled several times before coming to a rest on the driver’s side of the car. The crash happened at 2:58 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Sheriff says belts saves lives, points to Emporia crash

Weather conditions are being cited as a cause for an accident at mile marker 192 on the Kansas Turnpike Wednesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 23-year-old Wichita man was driving a 2016 Honda Accord heading eastbound and “traveling too fast for conditions” when it spun out, hit a wall, then hit the wall a second time.

A Chase County crash on I-35 involving one vehicle is being blamed on wet road conditions, according to the KHP. A 51-year-old Olathe woman lost control of her car and hit a median wall before going off the road and stopping in a ditch. The Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and only had a suspected minor injury.

Shawnee Co. DA talks court cases, Texas shooting aftermath

In Shawnee County, a 23-year-old Topeka woman was taken to the hospital just before 6 p.m. after her 2001 Honda Accord hit a barrier wall and caught fire, according to the KHP. The driver was westbound on I-70 when another vehicle in the center lane slowed to move into the right lane. The Topeka woman overcorrected, according to the KHP, and lost control of her car. She crossed several lanes and entered a ditch, hitting an embankment. Shawnee Heights Fire and Rescue were called to the scene after her car caught fire.

KHP also said a 2017 Ford escape ended up on its side on I-70 at mile marker 319 after the westbound driver, a 34-year-old Topeka man, left the road and sideswiped the cement barrier wall. The driver then left the road again, went airborne on landed on the driver’s side, according to the KHP. The crash took place at 9:49 p.m. The driver was wearing a seatbelt but was taken to Stormont Vail for a possible injury.

In Butler County, a 65-year-old Topeka driver hydroplaned on the wet road and went off the side of the road before hitting and damaging 40 feet of turnpike fencing. The man was driving a 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE which had to be towed from the scene.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KVOE

No injuries or transports following pickup and passenger car accident east of Emporia Saturday

Five individuals escaped serious injury following a two-vehicle accident east of Emporia Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputies, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Hartford Neosho Rapids Fire Crews were called out to I-35 mile marker 141 northbound, roughly 10 miles east of Emporia, just before 4:15 pm. According to Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley, the accident involved a pickup truck and passenger car with five people total involved, however, the number of passengers in each vehicle is unknown at this time.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Medical issue apparently behind injury crash on Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia

Two people went to a hospital following a crash in southern Chase County on Friday, but Emporia Fire says only one person in the ambulance needed treatment. The crash was reported at mile marker 103, 24 miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, around 11:15 am. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the car’s driver, 64-year-old Jeffery Hall of Lenexa, had an unspecified medical issue and blacked out behind the wheel. Hall’s car spun out in the highway and drove down three sections of barrier wall before stopping.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Traffic rerouted as crews pull SUV out of Topeka creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been sent to the hospital after his vehicle was driven off a Topeka bridge on Friday afternoon, May 27. Just after 2 p.m., first responders were called to the area of SE 37th and Evans Dr. with reports of an injury accident. When...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Spree of aggravated robberies continues in Topeka Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has opened two new - but believed to be related - aggravated robbery incidents in the city. Just before 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, the Topeka Police Department says officers responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at the Gas n Shop. TPD said the building was located at 1900 NW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Topeka, KS
Accidents
City
Ford, KS
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
WIBW

Car fire early Friday in west Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning car fire in west Topeka is under investigation. The blaze was reported around 4:30 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 5200 block of S.W. 23rd Street. Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that the front end of a gold-colored, four-door Ford...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officers search for truck possibly involved in Prairie Band gravesite desecrations

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been asked to keep an eye out for a truck possibly involved in gravesite desecrations in the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. On Saturday, May 28, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police Department asked residents to be on the lookout for a muddy silver pickup truck with Arkansas license plates with a white male driver wearing a baseball cap.
MAYETTA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Khp#The Highway Patrol#Shawnee Co
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating Saturday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday morning. According to police, the incident happened in the 3200 block of East 8th Street in Kansas City around 5:30 a.m. More information was not immediately available. KCTV5 will continue to update this story as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Carjacking reported early Friday in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a carjacking that was reported early Friday at an apartment complex in southwest Topeka. The incident was reported around 4:25 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of S.W. 29th Street. Authorities said two men approached a woman as she put her purse into...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
KSNT News

Topeka homeless camp on fire extinguished by TFD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s been a fire at homeless camp in North Topeka according to Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch. A call came to dispatch around 6:30 p.m. that a homeless camp located near the north side of the Kansas Avenue bridge was on fire. Dispatch confirmed that the Topeka Fire Department responded to the situation. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City woman dead, three others seriously injured in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver lost control of a truck on wet pavement Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a fatal crash south of Clinton, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated Ramone Wooten was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram northbound on Missouri Highway 13, just south of Missouri Highway 52, when the truck hydroplaned.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Emporia man behind bars after car wrecked during police chase

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is behind bars after he wrecked his vehicle in a police chase on Monday and ran from the scene, he was not found until Wednesday. Just before 9:20 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of Road 200 with reports of a suspicious Nissan Altima parked in the roadway.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Juvenile charged contaminating opposing KS team’s water

McPHERSON, Kan. (AP) – A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the contamination of a water cooler used by a small college baseball team in Kansas. The boy was charged with endangerment and criminal damage to property for allegedly pouring paint into Kansas Wesleyan’s water cooler during a doubleheader against Bethany College in Lindsborg on […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

12-year-old arrested in Kansas Wesleyan water cooler case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Associated Press reports a 12-year-old has been arrested in connection to a water cooler tampering case at Kansas Wesleyan University in April. Associated Press reporter Eric Olson says the McPherson County attorney is charging the minor with endangerment and criminal property damage. The arrest stems...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
northeastnews.net

Woman shot by KCPD at Family Dollar

The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) officer-involved shooting at Family Dollar near Sixth and Prospect tonight. Around 7:50 p.m., KCPD officers following up on a previous dispatch from the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department (KCKPD). “Kansas City, Kan., Police had dispatched over their...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy