Key primaries in several US states today will see high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp looks set to cruise to victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee and former senator David Perdue, whose campaign has failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s loud interventions. Mike Pence will be campaigning for Mr Kemp today.Georgia’s GOP senate primary, meanwhile, is almost certain to see the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO