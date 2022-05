Albany, N.Y. — Thirty percent of all land in New York could be conserved under a bill that passed the state Senate with an overwhelming majority earlier this week. If signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state would have until 2030 to conserve 11 percent more of its land and waters — 19 percent is already protected — in a plan meant to fight climate change, expand the state’s biodiversity and preserve farmland.

