June 4th comedy event to honor the late Matt Dennison

Instead of watching the classic game show “Wheel of Fortune” at home or traveling to Sony Pictures Studios for a taping, fans of the show nationwide now have the opportunity to see it in-person at a local theater as it goes on tour, including right here in New England.
If you are looking for a fun way to stay active while supporting great charities, you’ll want to register for the Angels Giving Back 5K Run/Walk on June 11. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10 AM. Registration starts at 8:30 AM. 685 Greenville Ave, Johnston – One Citizens Bank...
East Providence, RI – The East Providence Recreation Department announces the 2022 Summer Concert line-up. Shows are weather permitting and take place at Rose Larisa Memorial Park located at 701 Bullocks Point Avenue in Riverside. Concerts are held on Thursday evenings from June 2 – July 28 and start at 6:00 PM, unless otherwise noted.
Time for summer 2022. This is what we train for all year, folks. LFG!!!!. Boots on the Ground for Heroes by @OperationStandDown at Fort Adams May 27th – 30th, 2022. ▶ Sunday Event: 5PM – 6PM Patriotic Concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard. Admission is free for all attendees.
With so many amazing restaurants in New Bedford, it must be tough for newcomers to figure out where to eat. When those newcomers are also Hollywood stars making a movie, the decision is likely even harder. Yet the cast and crew of "Finestkind" seem to have found a favorite local...
WESTERLY — Music and art will once again fill Wilcox Park this weekend when the Virtu Outdoor Art Festival returns for its 26th year. Sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, the festival, featuring the selected works of 80 artists and craftspeople, also showcases the beauty of the performing arts. A variety of entertainers will perform throughout the two-day celebration, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. with Yarina — a group dedicated to sharing the beauty, courage and survival of the ancestral traditions and culture of the indigenous peoples of Ecuador.
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Lincoln Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration, which was scheduled for Saturday night, is postponed due to weather concerns. The fireworks celebration will take place at 135 Old River Rd. on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. The Lincoln Memorial Day Parade and Post Parade Celebration will...
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events. Chris Young Concert- Waterfront Concerts and 98.1 Cat Country are pleased to announce Chris Young live on his Famous Friends Tour with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ernest at Bold Point Park in East Providence, RI on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
A group of Cub Scouts examines a wooden pier at one of five locations along the coastal trails of the Touisset Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Warren. “Look, there’s a spider,” says one scout, pointing to a web-like mass spun into one of the chiseled Morse-code divots carved into the pier. The twenty-foot pole-like structure is part of an artistic environmental exhibit designed by Leonard Yui, associate professor of architecture at Roger Williams University, and facilitated by Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s senior director of conservation Scott Ruhren. The piers are also included in the exhibition “Rising Seas: Envisioning the Future Ocean State” taking place at Imago Gallery in Warren from April 21–May 29. A team of RWU architecture students and Audubon staff installed the piers that are each inscribed with Morse code containing passages from environmentalists. The messages translate to warnings about future sea level rise, and the poles demonstrate predicted flooding from storm events for the years 2050 and 2100. “I wanted to connect wanderers to a renewed understanding of nature — one that experientially relates the challenges of habitat change and sea level rise as well as to share how humans can directly intervene, like this so-called ‘architecture,’ to find common ground with our wild world,” Yui says. The structures, made from repurposed native Eastern white pine sourced from a local mill, are embedded with perches and holes to encourage habitat integration for birds and insects, including the spider creeping in a crevice.
It’s official: Gaspee Days are here. And this being the 250th anniversary of the burning of the Gaspee, this year’s celebration is of special significance, even the Brits are taking notice. Peter Abbott, the British general counsel in Boston, who was here earlier this month for the announcement that funds have been raised for the search for the schooner, plans to return for the parade on June 11 at the invitation of Warwick/Cranston Rep. Joseph McNamara. McNamara said Abbott plans to march with him in the parade. It’s hardly the first time that visitors from across “the pond” have attended the parade or been recognized by the Gaspee Days Committee. Three years ago descendants of William Dudingston, of Scotland and captain of the Gaspee, were welcomed by the committee and Dr. John Concannon.
Starting Memorial Day weekend, The Preservation Society of Newport County will have more of its properties open than at any time since the autumn of 2019, before the COVID pandemic began. The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff and Green Animals Topiary Garden are open daily, including holidays, starting Friday,...
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, an amazing 3,500-acre destination. I have a very full show, plus all the important travel updates for this Memorial Day weekend — from the state of high gas prices and airfares (and what you can do about it), including commentary on why the horrendous shootings in Uvalde, Texas is also a travel story, and what can motivate us to concrete action. Travel insurance is still Topic A, and then there’s medical evacuation and repatriation coverage. I get an update from John Gobbels, Vice President and COO of Medjet. Paul Mihailides, Founder of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, on the reasons he built the Preserve and what it means to the community, and how he can responsibly redefine hospitality. I’m also joined by Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland, to discuss her new book, Secrets of the Sprakkar — a fascinating look at Iceland’s extraordinary women and closing the gender gap around the world. And Gary Leff (ViewFromtheWing.com) with a much needed positive note: he shares a heartwarming story of an airplane maintenance worker who went above and beyond. All this and more on this edition of Eye on Travel coming from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island.
The City of Newport is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration and is once again turning to the community to help light up Newport Harbor. Every year, thousands of locals and visitors alike flock to downtown Newport to take in the City’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
This article was created in collaboration with Rhode Island Commerce. Note: This has been updated from a previous version which was first published in February 2021. From the familiar to the strange, these restaurants push the boundaries of what a burger is. Bite into a classes cheeseburger or try an inventive patty…pick your favorite in the battle of a delicious burger.
City Councilor Charlie Holder’s first term has been a busy one. Since November 2020, the council has introduced measures to combat an increasing lack of affordable and available housing, seen a portion of the Cliff Walk collapse, and wrestled with political aftershocks of the pandemic, including making outdoor dining in public parking spaces on Broadway a permanent fixture, and hosting virtual and hybrid public meetings.
LINCOLN – Jason Eckhardt has been commissioned to draw up a mural of Great Road, intertwining Lincoln’s past and present through his depiction of about 30 historic sites. Once completed, the roughly 10-foot mural will be installed as a free-standing interpretive panel outside the visitor center at Chase Farm Park.
New Bedford will soon be remembering Joe Jesus, complete in a soft yellow dress shirt, white slacks, mustard yellow socks, and purple everything else, as '50s Night returns July 21 to downtown. Anyone who knows New Bedford can't think of the downtown without picturing the empress Elaine Lima, the "Queen...
