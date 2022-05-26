ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

June 4th comedy event to honor the late Matt Dennison

By Brendan Kirby
WPRI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in February we all learned about the tragedy which took the life of 17 year old Matt Dennison far too soon. Now, his friend, Kevin MacDonald, is rallying others to put...

www.wpri.com

WPRI

Run with the angels on June 11

If you are looking for a fun way to stay active while supporting great charities, you’ll want to register for the Angels Giving Back 5K Run/Walk on June 11. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10 AM. Registration starts at 8:30 AM. 685 Greenville Ave, Johnston – One Citizens Bank...
JOHNSTON, RI
reportertoday.com

East Providence Recreation announces 2022 Summer Concert Series

East Providence, RI – The East Providence Recreation Department announces the 2022 Summer Concert line-up. Shows are weather permitting and take place at Rose Larisa Memorial Park located at 701 Bullocks Point Avenue in Riverside. Concerts are held on Thursday evenings from June 2 – July 28 and start at 6:00 PM, unless otherwise noted.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Best Memorial Day Weekend Music and Events in Newport, RI

Time for summer 2022. This is what we train for all year, folks. LFG!!!!. Boots on the Ground for Heroes by @OperationStandDown at Fort Adams May 27th – 30th, 2022. ▶ Sunday Event: 5PM – 6PM Patriotic Concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard. Admission is free for all attendees.
NEWPORT, RI
City
West Warwick, RI
Westerly Sun

Virtu Outdoor Art Festival returns to Wilcox Park for 26th year

WESTERLY — Music and art will once again fill Wilcox Park this weekend when the Virtu Outdoor Art Festival returns for its 26th year. Sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, the festival, featuring the selected works of 80 artists and craftspeople, also showcases the beauty of the performing arts. A variety of entertainers will perform throughout the two-day celebration, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. with Yarina — a group dedicated to sharing the beauty, courage and survival of the ancestral traditions and culture of the indigenous peoples of Ecuador.
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

Lincoln fireworks celebration postponed

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Lincoln Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration, which was scheduled for Saturday night, is postponed due to weather concerns. The fireworks celebration will take place at 135 Old River Rd. on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. The Lincoln Memorial Day Parade and Post Parade Celebration will...
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: Unofficial start of summer

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events. Chris Young Concert- Waterfront Concerts and 98.1 Cat Country are pleased to announce Chris Young live on his Famous Friends Tour with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ernest at Bold Point Park in East Providence, RI on Friday, May 27, 2022.
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rimonthly.com

What’s With the Poles in Warren?

A group of Cub Scouts examines a wooden pier at one of five locations along the coastal trails of the Touisset Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Warren. “Look, there’s a spider,” says one scout, pointing to a web-like mass spun into one of the chiseled Morse-code divots carved into the pier. The twenty-foot pole-like structure is part of an artistic environmental exhibit designed by Leonard Yui, associate professor of architecture at Roger Williams University, and facilitated by Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s senior director of conservation Scott Ruhren. The piers are also included in the exhibition “Rising Seas: Envisioning the Future Ocean State” taking place at Imago Gallery in Warren from April 21–May 29. A team of RWU architecture students and Audubon staff installed the piers that are each inscribed with Morse code containing passages from environmentalists. The messages translate to warnings about future sea level rise, and the poles demonstrate predicted flooding from storm events for the years 2050 and 2100. “I wanted to connect wanderers to a renewed understanding of nature — one that experientially relates the challenges of habitat change and sea level rise as well as to share how humans can directly intervene, like this so-called ‘architecture,’ to find common ground with our wild world,” Yui says. The structures, made from repurposed native Eastern white pine sourced from a local mill, are embedded with perches and holes to encourage habitat integration for birds and insects, including the spider creeping in a crevice.
WARREN, RI
rhodybeat.com

Geared up for Gaspee Days and the Brits are coming

It’s official: Gaspee Days are here. And this being the 250th anniversary of the burning of the Gaspee, this year’s celebration is of special significance, even the Brits are taking notice. Peter Abbott, the British general counsel in Boston, who was here earlier this month for the announcement that funds have been raised for the search for the schooner, plans to return for the parade on June 11 at the invitation of Warwick/Cranston Rep. Joseph McNamara. McNamara said Abbott plans to march with him in the parade. It’s hardly the first time that visitors from across “the pond” have attended the parade or been recognized by the Gaspee Days Committee. Three years ago descendants of William Dudingston, of Scotland and captain of the Gaspee, were welcomed by the committee and Dr. John Concannon.
CRANSTON, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Mansions to have biggest reopening since pre-pandemic

Starting Memorial Day weekend, The Preservation Society of Newport County will have more of its properties open than at any time since the autumn of 2019, before the COVID pandemic began. The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff and Green Animals Topiary Garden are open daily, including holidays, starting Friday,...
NEWPORT, RI
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Eye on Travel — Richmond, Rhode Island — May 28, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, an amazing 3,500-acre destination. I have a very full show, plus all the important travel updates for this Memorial Day weekend — from the state of high gas prices and airfares (and what you can do about it), including commentary on why the horrendous shootings in Uvalde, Texas is also a travel story, and what can motivate us to concrete action. Travel insurance is still Topic A, and then there’s medical evacuation and repatriation coverage. I get an update from John Gobbels, Vice President and COO of Medjet. Paul Mihailides, Founder of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, on the reasons he built the Preserve and what it means to the community, and how he can responsibly redefine hospitality. I’m also joined by Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland, to discuss her new book, Secrets of the Sprakkar — a fascinating look at Iceland’s extraordinary women and closing the gender gap around the world. And Gary Leff (ViewFromtheWing.com) with a much needed positive note: he shares a heartwarming story of an airplane maintenance worker who went above and beyond. All this and more on this edition of Eye on Travel coming from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island.
RICHMOND, RI
rimonthly.com

6 Places to Get Burgers in Rhode Island

This article was created in collaboration with Rhode Island Commerce. Note: This has been updated from a previous version which was first published in February 2021. From the familiar to the strange, these restaurants push the boundaries of what a burger is. Bite into a classes cheeseburger or try an inventive patty…pick your favorite in the battle of a delicious burger.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

this week’s Conversation with Charlie Holder

City Councilor Charlie Holder’s first term has been a busy one. Since November 2020, the council has introduced measures to combat an increasing lack of affordable and available housing, seen a portion of the Cliff Walk collapse, and wrestled with political aftershocks of the pandemic, including making outdoor dining in public parking spaces on Broadway a permanent fixture, and hosting virtual and hybrid public meetings.
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Mural celebrates history of Lincoln's Great Road

LINCOLN – Jason Eckhardt has been commissioned to draw up a mural of Great Road, intertwining Lincoln’s past and present through his depiction of about 30 historic sites. Once completed, the roughly 10-foot mural will be installed as a free-standing interpretive panel outside the visitor center at Chase Farm Park.
LINCOLN, MA

