CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning woman is dead after the motorcycle she was riding crashed into an SUV. New York State Police identified the woman as 59 year old Lorie Woodruff, who was the operator of the motorcycle. According to police, she was traveling eastbound on River Road in South Corning on May 26th when she failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway.

CORNING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO