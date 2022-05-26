ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Justin Timberlake Says Bye Bye Bye, Sells Entire Song Catalog

By Ethan Millman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3A51_0fr2QkIc00

Click here to read the full article.

Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, the company announced on Thursday, marking the latest superstar to sell the rights to their songs in the ever-hot music acquisition market.

Hypgnosis bought 100 percent of Timberlake’s copyrights on musical compositions he wrote, which includes hits such as “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Suit and Tie,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” Representatives for Hypgnosis declined to share financial details regarding the sale.

Timberlake is one of the best-selling artists in pop music history, first as a member of NSYNC then afterward as a solo artist. The catalog deal is for Timberlake’s publishing rights, not recording rights, meaning it only pertains to songs he wrote or co-wrote. He wasn’t a songwriter on some of NSYNC’s biggest hits such as “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” but he wrote or co-wrote most of his hits as a solo artist.

“I am excited to be partnering with [Hipgnosis’s CEO and founder] Merck [Mercuriadis] and Hipgnosis – he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling,” Timberlake said in a statement. ” I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

Timberlake is one of many artists who’ve sold their song catalogs over the past few years. Fellow pop hitmakers like Ryan Tedder and Bruno Mars have also sold their publishing rights, but the trend has been particularly popular among older acts who left their musical legacies in the hands of music companies while taking huge sums of cash for themselves and their families instead. Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen both sold their publishing and recorded rights for hundreds of millions of dollars in the past year, while Pink Floyd is reportedly shopping their catalog around and would likely fetch similar figures.

While the artists get an immediate payout, buyers like Hipgnosis hope to get songs in more TV shows, films and video games, benefit from the passive income from a bona fide hit, or even get the song in other artists’ hands to make new potential hits out of them.

Hypgnosis, founded by former music manager Mercuriadis , has been a key force in pushing the current catalog boom, giving artists, songwriters and producers previously unheard-of offers for the rights to their music. Hipgnosis previously closed deals with artists including Neil Young, Lindsay Buckingham and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Timberlake deal is part of a $1 billion fund partnership between Hipgnosis and investment giant Blackstone Inc.

“Justin’s incredible catalogue will join other amazing works at Hipgnosis which we know will serve as a great steward of his work,” Mercuriadis said in a statement. “We look forward to a great partnership between Justin and Hipgnosis.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 12

Darius Hailey
1d ago

I'm starting to notice something about American Media whenever it's a black person in the entertainment industry and they sell their music or Masters they let everybody know how much money they got for it but I would be remiss not to notice how they never ever disclose money when it's a white entertainer just something I ponder

Reply(2)
3
Related
Rolling Stone

Dua Lipa Gets Magically Sexy on Calvin Harris Collab ‘Potion’

Click here to read the full article. “One Kiss” was all it took for Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris to collaborate once more. On Thursday, the songstress and the DJ released their second joint effort, “Potion” — a sexy pop-EDM banger featuring a verse from Young Thug. “It’s an honor to work with Dua and Thug again. They’re both such dynamic artists who have contributed so much to today’s musical landscape,” Harris said in a statement. The track opens with an electric guitar solo before diving into a disco-like beat accompanying Lipa’s signature vocals. “Late night conversations, electric emotions/Sprinkled with a little...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Listen to Brandy Give Jack Harlow a ‘First Class’ Murk After He Didn’t Recognize Her Song

Click here to read the full article. Don’t call her Brandy no more — call her your highness. Brandy didn’t come to play with her take on Jack Harlow’s “First Class” after the white boy rapper couldn’t recognize the R&B queen’s standout “Angel in Disguise” earlier this month. After a fan account posted a video of Harlow asking “Who’s Ray J’s sister?” during a radio show appearance, ” Brandy replied and promised she’d “murk this dude in a rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep.” And boy, did she deliver. Using Fergie’s “Glamorous,” Brandy stayed...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ed Sheeran Drops Four New Tracks With ‘Equals’ Tour Edition LP

Click here to read the full article. Ed Sheeran is releasing a new “tour edition” of his latest album, =. Pronounced Equals, the Fall 2021 release gets a refresh with the addition of nine tracks. Two songs from the expanded edition — “I Will Remember You” and “Welcome to the World”  — are brand new, while two tracks come from the 2019 film, Yesterday, in which the singer also starred. Those tracks, “One Life” and “Penguins,” have never been officially released. The “tour edition” of the album also includes loosie “Afterglow,” and previously released collaborations, including “The Joker and the Queen” featuring...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Leonard Cohen
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Pharrell
Person
Ryan Tedder
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Drake
Rolling Stone

Steven Tyler Relapses, Postponing Launch of Aerosmith Tour

Click here to read the full article. Aerosmith have pushed back the start of their Las Vegas residency by three months so Steven Tyler can complete a drug treatment program. According to a statement by the band, he recently relapsed following a foot surgery. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band wrote in a statement. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.” ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Shakira Proves Her TikTok Dance Skills on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Shakira stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss her new gig as a judge on NBC series Dancing with Myself and took the opportunity to show off her TikTok dance skills. In a segment titled “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge,” Shakira proved she is the queen of rhythm. In the clip, Shakira joined host Jimmy Fallon to replicate two popular TikTok dances: one choreographed to “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke and Jones with Louis Theroux and one by Shakira herself. The singer also discussed her recent single, “Te Felicito,” which dropped in April. She explained to...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Catalog#Popular Music#Copyrights#Hipgnosis Song Management#Nsync#Merck
Rolling Stone

Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Dropping Off Flowers at Her Memorial

Click here to read the full article. The family of Irma Garcia — one of the two teachers who sacrificed their lives to save their students at the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas — is now also mourning the loss of another family member. Garcia’s husband, Joe, died Thursday of a heart attack, minutes after dropping off flowers at her memorial, The New York Times reports. “Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” wrote John Martinez, Garcia’s nephew, on Twitter. “I truly am at a...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
thesource.com

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique As “Goldie” In BMF Season 2

For a while Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as, Mo’Nique expressed how Hollywood tried to diminish her astounding acting career. She even made a case that the film industry “blackballed” her and devalued her skills as an actress. Well Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the music and film...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and More React to Images of Injured Dave Chappelle Attacker

Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up gig ended on a dramatic note. During his Tuesday night performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the 48-year-old comedian was attacked by an allegedly armed audience member. Footage of the incident shows Chappelle holding the mic as a man storms the stage and tackles the Half Baked star. Security immediately runs to apprehend the suspect before apparently roughing him up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Wears Cute Dress To BBMAs With Kylie Jenner To Support Dad Travis

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards served as a family date night for Travis Scott, 31, Kylie Jenner, 24, and daughter Stormi, 4! The eldest daughter of the beauty mogul and rapper looked like she was having a blast as she walked the red carpet alongside her parents at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. She wore a one-sleeved white mini dress by Rick Owens with matching white combat boots. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a bun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy