Ricky Gervais gets dark: ‘I’m old and fat and I’m going to die soon’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 2 days ago

Ricky Gervais questioned his own mortality in an awkward interview on Britain’s “The One Show.”

The 60-year-old comedian appeared on the BBC chat show Tuesday where he discussed his new Netflix special “SuperNature” as well as his future “death.”

Hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas asked Gervais about his genre of comedy — with him labeling it as “ taboo .”

After their discussion, the conversation went dark and morbid with Gervais saying: “I’m fat and old and I’m going to die soon.”

Jones and Jenas were dumbfounded by the statement, with Jones correcting him by exclaiming, “No you’re not!”

“I am,” Gervais insisted, adding, “I’ve brought it down haven’t I?”

Jenas chimed in, “Lift it back up.” Then, Gervais replied blatantly, “Every day I’m closer to death.”

“Well, we’re all a bit closer to death. Every day is a bigger percentage of the rest of your life and we don’t know what percentage that will be. If I die tomorrow today was 50 percent,” Jones explained.

Gervais discussed the idea of “taboo comedy” during his BBC interview.
Jenas then stated, “I didn’t see this coming. This is not a part of the show I thought was going to happen.”

The talk quickly moved to a different topic and the “The Office” actor shared with the audience what “SuperNature” is about.

“I debunk the supernatural and conclude nature is super enough. We don’t need unicorns, we’ve got the octopus. It’s nature, humanity, warts and all. The best and worst things about being alive,” Gervais said.

“Well, we’re all a bit closer to death. Every day is a bigger percentage of the rest of your life,” talk show host Alex Jones said.
Gervais also responded to online critics, who called his new special “transphobic.” The “After Life” creator said that comedy should be used to help viewers get over taboo subjects “so they’re not scary anymore.”

“It’s like a parachute jump — it’s scary, but then you land and it’s all OK,” he said. “So I deal with everything. And I think we second guess the audience too much.”

“Real life is much worse,” he continued “These are just jokes. They don’t mean anything. They’re just for you to laugh for an hour or so.”

In his Netflix show, the controversial Emmy winner jeered about the LGBTQ community. “I love the new women,” Gervais joked in one comment. “They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c–ks. They’re as good as gold, I love them.”

