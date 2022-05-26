ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA gig after Texas school shooting

By Ben Cost
New York Post
 2 days ago

It’s bye-bye Mr. “American Pie.”

In light of Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting in Texas , “American Pie” singer Don McLean announced that he will no longer be performing at this year’s National Rifle Association convention in Houston.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” the 76-year-old rock star said in a statement, Fox News reported. “I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans.”

McLean added, “I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

The “Vincent” singer was one of several performers slated to take the stage at the Memorial Day weekend convention; others included Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin and Danielle Peck, TMZ reported . So far, the rest of the musicians are still scheduled to perform at the three-day firearm fest, which will reportedly “showcase over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear,” per the event’s website .

The event will also feature appearances by former president Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The annual convention is a mere four-hour drive from Uvalde, where Tuesday’s massacre took place.

The annual NRA convention is slated to go down this weekend in Houston, a mere four-hour drive from Uvalde, where Tuesday’s deadly shooting took place.
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Don McLean performed at the Ryman Auditorium on May 12 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Getty Images

The convention comes three days after Tuesday’s massacre , in which an 18-year-old gunman — who has since been identified as Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos — opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers, before he was shot dead by police.

In light of the tragedy, gun-control advocates are calling on Texas officials to move the NRA convention out of state.

Singer-songwriter Don McLean speaks onstage at “An Evening With Don McLean” at the Grammy Museum on March 25, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.
WireImage for Recording Academy
The National Rifle Association seal at its headquarters on March 14, 2013, in Fairfax, Virginia.
AFP via Getty Images

TEXAS STATE
New York City, NY
