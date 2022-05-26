ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Minors: Matt Beaty a hit on rehab assignment; Missions split doubleheader

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Maybe Matt Beaty will round into form quickly.

The rehabbing outfielder drove in three runs on four hits, including a home run, in Triple-A El Paso’s 16-8 win on Wednesday over visiting Sugar Land.

Beaty hit a first-inning solo shot, added three singles and scored three times while playing eight innings in right field in his second rehab game.

On the injured list with a shoulder impingement, Beaty is 4-for-8 to start a rehab assignment in which the Padres were expecting the 29-year-old outfielder to collect a significant amount of at-bats to round into form after a slow start to the season.

Beaty was hitting .108/.175/.189 in 17 games with the Padres before a dive in right field sent him to the injured list.

“When we got him here, I'm not sure it was 100% healthy then,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday. “And then he had a couple events that kind of set him back. He was doing some things mechanically to try to swing around the issues that he had and then when he finally dove for that ball, it set him way back, so we want to make sure he gets some at-bats, that he's really comfortable with his mechanics and we'll see where each day goes.”

Shortstop CJ Abrams (.672 OPS) drove in two runs on three hits and swiped his fourth base. First baseman Taylor Kohlwey (.867 OPS) hit his third homer and drove in four runs and center fielder Luis Liberato (.636 OPS) drove in two runs on three hits, including his fifth homer.

Catcher Luis Campusano (1.045 OPS) drove in three runs on his sixth double.

Right-hander Reiss Knehr (7.05 ERA) allowed seven runs on six hits and four walks in four innings in the start before the bullpen allowed a run over the final five innings.

El Paso is 24-20.

DOUBLE-A-SAN ANTONIO (21-20)

  • Missions 8, Frisco 1 (7): RHP Michel Baez (3-0, 0.00) earned the win with two scoreless innings after RHP Matt Waldron (3.67) allowed an unearned run in four innings to start the game. RHP Dinelson Lamet (0.00) struck out three batters in a scoreless seventh. CF Esteury Ruiz (1.079 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a double and his sixth homer. 3B Connor Hollis (.942 OPS) drove in two runs on three hits, including his fourth homer, 1B Yorman Rodriguez (.805 OPS) hit his fifth homer.
  • Frisco 6, Missions 1 (7): RHP Reggie Lawson (0-4, 9.43) allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings in the loss.

Notable

  • High Single-A Fort Wayne was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to rain. The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.
  • Low Single-A Lake Elsinore’s home game against Inland Empire was postponed due to field playability issues.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

San Diego, CA
