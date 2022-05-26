ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwillard, PA

Cops Find Starving Dog After Owner Threw Ball to Chase Then Drove Off

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The dog has since been named Beans and is set to receive veterinary care, but not before being treated to peanut...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 84

Jeb Stuart
2d ago

Continue to get well Beans. "Police in Pennsylvania found an abandoned dog who was severely malnourished and brought her in for veterinary care. Beans, seen above, is now doing well and resting."

Reply(1)
57
BJK456
2d ago

Thank you to the person who reported what happen and Thank you to the police officers who took care of Beans at the station, and taking him to the shelter to get the help he needs.

Reply
20
Patricia Hunter
2d ago

once they catch them throw a ball into the cell and say catch long the door and let them go without food for a few days

Reply(4)
38
Related
The Independent

Police dog dies after chasing down moped thieves

A police dog known for having a “larger than life character” has died after chasing down two moped thieves, the Metropolitan Police said.Six-year-old PD Xavier Charles, better known as “Stanley”, collapsed on Sunday morning while on duty.The dog, who worked across London as a general purpose and firearms support animal, was described as “one of the very best police dogs” by the force.The Met Police believe Stanley died from heart failure after collapsing on a job.Stanley “loved to work”, the force said, while he also competed in the national police dog trials in 2019.In a post on Twitter, a spokesperson for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Glenwillard, PA
dailyphew.com

People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It

When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Man mauled to death by dog shouted ‘he’s got me’ during American Bully attack

A man who died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales was said to have shouted “he's got me” and “I'm going” after the incident involving an American Bully on Monday. Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday after the man, named in media reports as 62-year-old Keven Jones, went into cardiac arrest at a property in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog, named Cookie-Doe, was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the...
ACCIDENTS
rolling out

Black father of 33 kids goes ballistic after being called irresponsible (video)

Demond George is a Black father with 33 kids. George recently went viral on social media after posting pictures on Facebook with his group of kids. In his post, he says in the caption “The LEGEND The LEGACY WILL LIVE FOREVER.” Since that post, George has put his Facebook on private, and it’s probably because social media has been going in on him for having so many kids.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#Security Guards#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS News

Mom suing TikTok after 10-year-old daughter dies from dangerous "Blackout Challenge"

A mother is suing TikTok after her 10-year-old daughter died from attempting a dangerous stunt called the "blackout challenge" that she found out about on the app. Tawainna Anderson said in December 2021, her daughter Nylah was rushed to the hospital after attempting the challenge, which encourages users to choke themselves until passing out. She was in the intensive care unit for several days before she died.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
967K+
Followers
95K+
Post
845M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy