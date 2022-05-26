The Florida Everblades hung on, and now are one win away from the 2022 Kelly Cup Finals.

Florida built a 2-0 lead, then added a key goal with less than a second left in the second period to beat the Newfoundland Growlers, 4-3, before 4,684 at Hertz Arena on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Blades have a 3-0 series lead and can clinch the series with a victory in Game 4 on Friday at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. A Game 5, if necessary, would be Saturday at Hertz at 7 p.m.

Alex Aleardi scored just 26 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead, and former Growler Stefan Leblanc scored 14 seconds into a power play on a slapshot from the blue line at 12:44 of the first. The Growlers cut the deficit in half on Orrin Centazzo's goal at the 13:32 mark, then tied it at the eight-minute mark of the second period on Jeremy McKenna's power-play goal.

Florida's Chris McKay scored with seven-tenths of a second remaining for a 3-2 lead heading into the third, and Lukas Kaelble made it 4-2 on a power play at 8:21.

Zach O'Brien closed the Growlers within 4-3 at 13:58, but they couldn't tie it.

“Everyone’s bought in and you’re having contributions from every line,” Florida coach Brad Ralph said. “That’s how you win in playoffs.”

All three games have been decided by a single goal.

Florida goalie Cam Johnson advanced his playoff record to 10-0-1 after stopping 25 of 28 shots.

Ralph said the energy from the crowd gave his team a boost.

“We were tired after a nightmarish travel day, and to have the biggest crowd of the year on a Wednesday night gets all the juices flowing,” Ralph said. “We get amped up, and then you saw us come out and score in the first minute. So hats off to all the fans that are supporting us, it’s exciting for us.”

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: ECHL hockey: Everblades hold off Newfoundland, grab 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference Finals