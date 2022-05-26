ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Donald Trump Jr. Expected To Join Father At Casper Rally This Weekend

By Zach Spadt
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to join his father at a rally in Casper this weekend, a spokesperson for the former president said this morning. "We're going to have a ton of speakers. Don Jr....

newstalk955.com

Comments / 1

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Long Crowd Lining Up For Trump Rally in Casper, Wyoming On Saturday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saturday is the day for big Donald Trump rally in Casper and lines started forming before 6 a.m. This is the day the former president christens the campaign of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney challenger Harriet Hageman. Ever since Cheney spoke out...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

GOP Chair Frank Eathorne To Be Keynote Speaker At Trump Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne will be one of the keynote speakers at Saturday’s “Save America Rally” in Casper featuring former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Trump and his son told a Wyoming radio host they were excited about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Society
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Casper, WY
Elections
Casper, WY
Government
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheney Billboards Welcome Attendees to Casper Trump Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of satirical billboards attacking a primary opponent to the re-election campaign of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has gone up in Casper just days before a scheduled appearance by former President Donald Trump. The billboards mostly address the prior support...
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Preparing For Massive Trump Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement agencies are planning for substantial staffing increases in Casper this weekend as Saturday’s outdoor rally featuring former President Donald Trump is expected to draw up to 20,000 attendees. Rebekah Ladd, public information officer for the Casper Police Department,...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Casper Rally#The Ford Wyoming Center#Gop#Republican
mtpr.org

Police suspect arson at Wyoming clinic site

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Police believe an overnight fire in Wyoming that damaged a building being renovated to house a new clinic that would provide abortions was deliberately set. Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a possible suspect seen running away from the building before dawn Wednesday. Police say the person was carrying what appeared to be a gas can and a backpack. The blaze damaged the inside of the building, which was under renovation to house the clinic in Casper, the second-biggest city in the state. The clinic was set to open in June, and would be only the second place in the state to offer abortions.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Casper Abortion Clinic ‘Significantly’ Damaged Due to Smoke Caused By Arson

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fire investigators have determined where a fire began Wednesday that damaged the inside of a planned Casper abortion clinic, a Casper Fire Department spokesman told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday. The fire caused what has been described as extensive damage at...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Kelly Walsh graduates class of 2022

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Kelly Walsh High School’s class of 2022 crossed the stage on Thursday. 439 graduates, according to Kelly Walsh Principal Michael Britt, received their diplomas inside the Ford Wyoming Center. Attendees listened to a variety of speeches and musical performances from Kelly Walsh students....
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County High School wraps up graduation ceremonies in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Natrona County High School was the final Casper high school to hand out its diplomas this weekend. Over 300 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas inside the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday night. It was the 125th graduation celebration for the...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
K2 Radio

2022 Beartrap Summer Festival Full Lineup Announced

The Beartrap Summer Festival, presented by Platte Hemp Company, marks 25+ years of music on Casper Mountain this summer with everything that’s kept crowds growing for a quarter-century: sunshine, mountain air, vendors, food and drink … and a great roster of musicians for this milestone celebration, August 6 and 7 in Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (5/23/22 – 5/24/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 9 PM tonight and early Monday afternoon. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Range will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy