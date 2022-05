Scott Barlow pitched two innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out two in Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Twins on Thursday. Scott Barlow picked up his fifth save of the season on Thursday, this one of the two-inning variety. Barlow continues to hold down the primary closer role in Kansas City and now has five saves to Josh Staumont's three. Barlow is carrying a 1.71 ERA and has whiffed 19 batters in 21 innings across 18 appearances this season. Barlow biggest negative is the Royals only have 15 wins in 43 games so save opportunities can be hard to come by but he is still the best fantasy option in the KC bullpen.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO