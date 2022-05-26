Buckle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Cutting back on promotions has helped Destination XL Group buck the larger retail trend and led the company to improved profits and sales in the first quarter. The Canton, Mass.-based men’s big and tall retailer on Thursday reported net income of $13.4 million, or 20 cents per diluted share, as compared to $8.7 million, or 14 cents a share in the first quarter of fiscal 20212. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $17.3 million, compared to $13.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.More from WWDInside...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO