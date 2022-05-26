ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

3 Gastonia men arrested for child porn after separate investigations, police say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three Gastonia men are facing charges related to child pornography after unrelated investigations, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said 19-year-old Andre Ramos was arrested in early May after an investigation that began in October 2021.

During a search warrant, investigators said they found multiple images of child porn on Ramos’ electronic devices.

19-year-old caught with ‘hundreds’ of images and videos of child porn in Gaston County: Police

Authorities said 37-year-old Ron Owens was arrested on May 23 after an investigation that began in January.

According to police, detectives were told that a suspect had recently uploaded files containing images of child sexual exploitation to a social media platform. Owens was identified as the suspect.

During a search warrant, investigators reportedly found several photos and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

A third man, 24-year-old Jacob Griffin, was also arrested on May 23 on charges related to child pornography.

2 Gaston County men arrested for child porn after authorities received 40+ tips, police say

Police said officers responded to a home in Gastonia on May 17 after a family member discovered images of child porn on a computer.

Detectives said the computer belonged to Griffin, who had reportedly recently moved to Gastonia from Florida.

Investigators found several images depicting child pornography on his computer, police said. All three suspects were charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said.

