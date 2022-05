Rhys McClenaghan has been barred from defending his gymnastics title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in a shock ruling by the sport’s international ruling body.The 22-year-old and two Northern Ireland team-mates have been told they are ineligible to compete in the event later this year because they routinely represent Ireland in worldwide Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) competitions.McClenaghan, who pipped Max Whitlock to pommel gold on the Gold Coast four years ago, said on social media: “Earlier today I was informed that the [FIG] will not be allowing myself and my team mates to compete at the Commonwealth Games...

