There is an old saying that when you are digging yourself into a hole the first step to getting out of it is to stop digging. Pennsylvania’s election system is a disaster. Changes brought about by the ill-fated Act 77 that authorized no excuse mail-in balloting, coupled with the forcing of counties to replace voting systems that had been functioning smoothly, have led to problems that have destroyed the integrity of our electoral process for a significant portion of the electorate.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO