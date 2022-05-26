ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lookout Santa Cruz

$5M from Apple helps fund Santa Cruz's new Pacific Station South project

By Grace Stetson
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDgzW_0fr2OSrU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KyVe8_0fr2OSrU00
Pacific Station South broke ground last week, with completion estimated for May 2024. (Via City of Santa Cruz)

With ground now broken on Pacific Station South in downtown Santa Cruz, as Lookout reported last week, how did $5 million in Apple money help fund the project?

Though Apple as a company has little presence in Santa Cruz County, the tech giant's funding is a loan and part of its financial commitment to building housing. Launched in November 2019, the Apple Affordable Housing Fund committed to a $2.5 billion plan to affordable housing construction.

That $5 million loan comes to the City of Santa Cruz project via Housing Trust Silicon Valley, part of Pacific Station South ’s total funding of $48.8 million.

Once complete, the Pacific Station South development will be a seven-story, mixed-use building with 70 100% affordable residential units, ground-floor commercial space and medical office space for both Santa Cruz Community Health and Dientes Community Dental Care on the second floor.

“It does take quite a bit of public and private monies to get these projects off the ground — there are roughly six funding sources utilized to make this project happen,” Jessica de Wit, manager of the city’s Housing & Community Development division, told Lookout. She says the loan is instrumental in helping to cement the project in the city’s development pipeline.

City spokesperson Elizabeth Smith said the loan is contingent on an 18-year term with a 2% interest rate.

“It is a ‘residual receipts’ loan or ‘soft’ loan, meaning if the cash flow is tight, the annual payment can be deferred,” she explained.

Since the fund’s launch in 2019, Apple has provided $150 million to Housing Trust Silicon Valley, intended to create new affordable housing projects.

Apple’s goals are straightforward:

  1. Accelerate and expand new housing production.
  2. Jump-start long-term development that would otherwise not be possible.
  3. Help first-time homebuyers purchase homes.
  4. Support new housing and programs to reduce homelessness.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ps5dH_0fr2OSrU00
The city of Santa Cruz held an official groundbreaking for Pacific Station South on May 19. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The housing trust is a significant partner of both the City of Santa Cruz and Santa Cruz County, working to raise and distribute funding toward housing projects countywide. The nonprofit organization is led by Santa Clara County and the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, affordable housing activists, local businesses and foundations, who have all come together over the past 20 years to support affordable housing development.

Previous Santa Cruz projects the trust supported include:

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 1

Related
pajaronian.com

Local winery honors Watsonville legend “One-Eyed Charley”

If you’ve ever strolled through Pioneer Cemetery in Watsonville, you might have come across the final resting place of Charley Darkey Parkhurst, a stagecoach driver, farmer and rancher who has become a local legend since their death in 1879. Born Charlotte Darkey Parkhurst, Charley was raised female in Vermont...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Vice

The ‘Capital of Silicon Valley’ Is Ignoring Its Privacy Experts

As the tenth largest city in the United States and the self-proclaimed “Capital of Silicon Valley,” San José, Calif. has deployed or tested dozens of “smart city” technologies in the past several years—including automatic license plate readers (ALPR), public Wi-Fi with Facebook’s Terragraph, gunshot detection technology, and predictive policing. In response to public concern, the city of San José started what it dubbed its “Digital Privacy Advisory Taskforce” in the fall of 2018.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz Boardwalk attracting more Bay Area 'staycationers' facing high gas prices

SANTA CRUZ -- High gas prices are forcing some Bay Area families to change their plans this holiday weekend, keeping things local.Pain at the pump can take all the fun out of a summer road trip, that is unless you don't drive far. For Nicole Shepard's family from Sacramento, that's exactly what they did.Look up the cheapest gas prices in California at GasBuddy.com"We had a couple of trips planned and we had to cancel them just because it was going to cost $700 in gas," Shepard said.They came with the kids to camp on the coast and visit the Santa...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Apple#Housing Construction#Pacific Station South#Lookout
KSBW.com

3.2 earthquake shakes south Monterey County

SAN LUCAS, Calif. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook south Monterey County, Friday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 5:42 p.m. 13 miles east-northeast of San Lucas. San Lucas is a census-designated zone with a population of 269 people. The quake was registered...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Ornamental lawns targeted in Peninsula's newly tightened water restrictions.

Starting June 1, ornamental lawns, including common areas in homeowner associations, cannot be irrigated with drinking water; restaurants cannot serve customers water unless requested and hosing down a walkway or driveway is prohibited under new water restrictions approved by local Monterey Peninsula water regulators May 26. The Monterey Peninsula Water...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

6 Summer-Ready Historic Hotels in Northern California

There is no shortage of chic new hotels in Northern California but some of our favorites are now, and always will be, those with a much older pedigree. The first real “tourism” in the region began around the 1860s, when Wine Country was planting its first vines and the Sierra Nevada was busily laying its first railroad tracks. Many of those early 19th- and 20th-century inns are long gone but the few that remain are true gems beyond compare.
LIFESTYLE
KSBW.com

Devoted momma raccoon rescued from a tight squeeze in roof of Santa Cruz home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A mother raccoon who was desperate to reach her babies ended up stuck in an awkward and perilous situation. A photo from Humane Wildlife Control shows the raccoon's hind legs and tail sticking out of a hole in the roof of a home in California's Santa Cruz Mountains. It shows the lengths to which this devoted mother in a tight squeeze was willing to go to reach her babies, who were trapped in the home's attic.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Looking to lead 'the Highway 1 District': Who is best for a swath of California's most pristine coastal geography?

The newly configured State Assembly District 30 stretches right along the coast from San Luis Obispo to Monterey and into a large section of Santa Cruz County. Jon Wizard and Dawn Addis have some extensive experience in the 831, both having attended Cabrillo College, while Vicki Nohrden, Zoe Carter and John Drake know it mostly from visits. There are no Santa Cruz County residents among the five candidates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
benitolink.com

Protective dogs to compete at San Benito County Historical Park

On May 28 and 29, the Faultline Protection Sports Association Club will hold its first-ever protective dog competitive event at the San Benito County Historical Park in Tres Pinos. Over 30 participating dogs will be put through their paces both days, going through increasingly intense obedience and protective routines. Protective...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
andnowuknow.com

California Giant Berry Farms' Markus Duran Gives Updates on Raspberry Harvest

WATSONVILLE, CA - As an avid consumer of berries, I will emphatically push raspberries to the very top of my must-have list—they occupy a spot in my chiller year-round for good reason. California Giant Berry Farms is one supplier that continues to keep these juicy babies in stock, so I wanted to get the inside scoop on the grower’s raspberry harvest with Markus Duran, Director of Bushberry Supply.
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

A vacancy on the board of the Monterey Peninsula Airport District leads to political drama.

David Schmalz here, with more news to report about the Monterey Regional Airport. I wrote about the airport in this week’s print issue of the Weekly, specifically about how it recently reached a legal settlement with Monterey that promises no future expansion of its commercial operations that would increase traffic on Monterey’s Airport Road, which goes through the Casanova Oak Knolls neighborhood. But that’s not all that’s been happening (or not happening, as the case may be) at MRY.
MONTEREY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
649
Followers
600
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy