ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVDA Awards over $400,000 in Farmer & Ranchers Stress Assistance Grants

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33X533_0fr2OIHS00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has awarded three projects a share of $401,834 in 2021 West Virginia Farmers and Ranchers Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) grants. The purpose of the FRSAN program is to establish a network that connects individuals who are engaged in farming, ranching and other agriculturally related occupations to stress assistance programs. Projects had to focus on initiating, expanding or sustaining programs that provide professional agricultural behavioral health counseling and referrals for other forms of assistance.

“These are federal COVID relief dollars appropriated to states to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Given rising energy costs, inflation and supply chain issues, many farmers are feeling increased anxiety and stress,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Ensuring we continue to keep our agricultural production high is essential to the economy of our state and the security of our citizens. These projects aim to improve the mental health outcomes of our producers.”

The following projects were funded:

  • Coalfield Development Corporation (Lincoln and Wayne Counties)- $197,616: “From the Ground Up: Connecting Farmers and Ranchers with Community Supports for Stress Reduction”
  • West Virginia Military Authority (Statewide)-$102,040: “Patriot Guardens: Merging Mental Health and Stress Assistance with Agriculture Production”
  • West Virginia University Research Corporation (Statewide) – $101,554: “West Virginia Network for Rural Mental Health and Farm Stress”

Grant recipients have 18 months to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. The USDA awarded $28 million to individual State Departments of Agriculture or such equivalent departments.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce WVDEP Grants

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will receive will receive $2,237,029 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the Water Pollution Control State, Interstate, and Tribal program support and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Hazardous Waste Management program.
CHARLESTON, WV
localdvm.com

What’s up with hemp farms in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for both farmers and researchers to grow successfully.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Pittsburgh

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over West Virginia mine pollution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites.U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued a contempt order against Lexington Coal Company LLC. Chambers wrote last week that the company "shirked its responsibility to satisfactorily comply" with an order to submit a plan by April 16 to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.Chambers said he will fine the company if it does not submit a cleanup plan within 10 days, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.Environmental groups alleged in a 2019 lawsuit that the company was discharging pollutants illegally at its Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Business
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Industry
wvpublic.org

COVID-19 Case Spike In Kanawha County Sparks Statewide Concern

West Virginia's most populous county reported its highest COVID case spike in quite a while. A release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department shows 91 new reported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the largest spike seen there in recent weeks. KCHD Executive Director Dr. Steven Eshenaur said the spike is especially concerning as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

2022 Yanni Scholarships Awarded to CTE Students

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Albert Yanni Scholarships. Thirty career technical education (CTE) students in West Virginia were awarded this coveted $2,000 scholarship for the upcoming school year. The Albert Yanni Scholarship provides CTE...
EDUCATION
Metro News

New railroad equipment streamlines remote trout stocking work

BOWDEN, W.Va. — While one hatchery worker stood in the raceway, another stood atop a two ton truck hoisting nets of trout with a winch to load into the onboard aerated tanks. Personnel made quick work of the job, which is a daily routine during the spring at the Bowden Fish Hatchery. However, these fish had a different destination than most. This trip was the second of what will be three rail stockings along Shavers Fork.
BOWDEN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Leonhardt
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in West Virginia

If you are looking for a taste of Americana, there is no better place to visit than the small towns of West Virginia. The quaint main streets lined with shops and restaurants of these charming communities offer a glimpse into the past.
wchstv.com

A closer look at Safe Haven laws in West Virginia

HUNTINTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After airing a Cold Case Files special on Baby Christian, a case where a newborn was thrown from a bridge in Harpers Ferry and killed, Eyewitness News decided to take a closer look at Safe Haven laws, how they work and how widely they are used.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Reduction#Ranchers#Wvda Awards#Frsan#Covid#Lincoln#Mental Health And Stress
WSAZ

PSC issues final ruling in Suddenlink case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) said Suddenlink still must pay up more than $2 million, but now they’re allowed to pay it back in installments. In February, the PSC ruled that Suddenlink had failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to...
CHARLESTON, WV
wtae.com

Colossal carp: Pennsylvanian catches massive fish in West Virginia lake

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania angler caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia, regulators said. Ayden Minick, of Mount Pleasant, caught and released the carp on May 7, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release. It measured by a DNR fisheries biologist at 41.2 inches long, breaking the record of 41 inches caught in 1988 by Charles Cook at Stonecoal Lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Metro News

Manchin holds second virtual Town Hall meeting on V-A proposed cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has reintroduced a measure aimed at eliminating the process which seeks to make drastic changes to three V-A Medical Centers in West Virginia. The V-A’s AIR Commission has recommended the elimination of a number of services at the V-A facilities in Clarksburg, Beckley, and Huntington as cost saving measures.
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s bizarre slang word?

The United States is a vast and diverse nation with a huge assortment of languages and dialects. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that in a country with at least 350 languages, you find a great deal of variation in the slang terms—some of which are downright strange. These bizarre phrases come in all types, some […]
COLORADO STATE
WTAP

Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON (AP) - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7. The Division of Natural Resources says it was measured by a DNR fisheries biologist...
ANIMALS
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce 3.4 million for six West Virginia upward bound programs

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,467,970 from the U.S. Department of Education for Upward Bound Programs at six West Virginia colleges and universities. Upward Bound is one of eight Federal TRIO Programs managed by the Department of Education and provides funding to help students prepare for and complete their higher education degrees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy