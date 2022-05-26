ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NY

Pet Adoption: Lizzie, Friendly, Outgoing and Chatty

By MyRye.com
myrye.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Small (35 lbs & under) Lizzie is a friendly, outgoing and chatty kitty. She’s not...

myrye.com

Comments / 1

Related
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Linx

This week’s featured shelter pet is Linx, a 3-year-old German Shepherd. Linx is highly intelligent with a love for chasing tennis balls. He will only go to a home that has experience with the breed. Linx is not a dog that enjoys cuddle time; if it’s not play time, he is not interested. He should be the only pet in a adult only home with lots of time to throw tennis balls and teach him new commands.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Register Citizen

Pets of the week: Shadow and Storm

Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.
NEWINGTON, CT
brooklynvegan.com

“A possum and a drummer walk into a Brooklyn bar…” (video)

As a rule, New Yorkers like to think they're ready for anything. Blackouts, earthquakes, floods... but maybe not possums. That's what happened, though, when a marsupial wandered into Greenpoint's Temkin's Bar on Thursday night (5/26). Luckily one of the human patrons was prepared. "Hold the phone, I'm from Alaska," she said, before crouching under the booth and coming out with the possum by its neck. As the whole bar freaked out, the Alaskan took the possum outside a set it free. What a baller!
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Harrison, NY
#Pet Adoption#Dog#Pet Rescue
