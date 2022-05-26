ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Friends, family remember High Point pastor on anniversary of killing

By Daryl Matthews
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKCP1_0fr2NmWv00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends gathered to remember the life and legacy of a pastor who was gunned down in front of a High Point apartment complex in May of 2021.

The “Music of Hope” stop the violence concert and candlelight was at the Righteous in Christ Ministries Church in High Point.

Leaders, friends, and family held the event to remember the life of Booth and raise awareness of gun violence in the community.

Piedmont families hope murders of their loved ones will be solved

“When Burt was alive, one of the things he really organized and spoke against was violence,” said Deneka Booth, Robert’s mother.

Booth was a pastor at Hood Holiness Church of God and a Pillar of the High Point community. His family and friends said “Burt” was also a shoulder to lean on.

“He was real positive like I would talk to him about things going on in my life, he would tell me to pray and keep my head up to the sky,” said Vincent Graham, Booth’s friend.

‘He cared so much’: Community celebrates life of High Point pastor shot and killed while ministering to 2 men on Ardale Drive

The event was full of laughter and memories told of Booth and talk of ways to help stop the gun violence and speak up when wrongdoing is done in the community.

Booth was killed outside an apartment complex on Ardale Drive in High Point. Police said Booth’s shooting was connected to someone close to him and suspects in another killing.

Police ask for public’s help identifying suspects in Robert Booth Sr.’s murder

High Point police believe his death was retaliation after a shooting on Eastchester Drive in High Point in April of last year.

Police said they are looking for two male suspects driving a burgundy Nissan Rouge or Hyundai Sant Fe.

There have been no updates to Booth’s death and no arrests made. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Adopted brothers from Sierra Leone experience first birthday with NC family

Adopted brothers from Sierra Leone experience first birthday with NC family. A video of a Charlotte teen celebrating his first birthday in America is quickly going viral on social media. "It's been crazy, totally unexpected," Jamie Walker said of the viral video. "We have been trying to film as much of their firsts as we can since they've arrived,"
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WWII vets honored with parade at Greensboro senior living home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A few Greensboro WWII veterans were honored with a parade! The Greensboro Jaycee “Old Timers” honored two World War II veterans, Walter “Sticky” Burch, who is 104, and Harold Moag, who is 96, with a drive-thru parade ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. Walter Burch was the Guilford County Sheriff for some […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem family gets ‘swatted’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police barged into a home ready to confront an active shooter, busting down a door with their guns drawn when they quickly realized it was a false alarm. “Yeah, it’s swatting,” one officer radioed to the rest of the first responders. Swatting is a 911 prank when someone calls in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
nowhabersham.com

Man to serve life in prison after shooting kidnapping victim, deputy

A 32-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for shooting a woman he kidnapped and a responding deputy, the Banks County Sheriff’s Office says. A jury convicted Robert Brodie of Henderson, North Carolina, on all counts of the charges filed against him...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pastor#Gun Violence#Murder#Violent Crime#Wghp#Ministries Church
FOX8 News

Man barricaded inside Reidsville apartment during standoff arrested; woman, baby escorted out safe

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After 12 grueling hours of negotiation, Rayshawn Hairston surrendered to Reidsville police after barricading him, his girlfriend and their baby inside his girlfriend’s home, according to the Reidsville Police Department. Reidsville police said they went to the Marcellus Apartment home complex around 5 a.m. for a recent warrant in Hairston’s name. […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

One man dead in High Point homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One man has died as the result of a shooting in High Point on Friday night, according to the High Point Police Department. At 11:48 p.m. on Friday night, officers came to the 500 block of Pendleton Court after getting reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. At the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Family of Charlotte murder victim questions justice system

Storm damage across the county has prompted Iredell-Statesville Schools to operate on a one-hour delay Friday. Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan discusses the safety precautions and mental health resources put in place for students and staff. Experts expect busy Memorial Day travel weekend. Updated: May. 26, 2022 at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Former North Carolina pastor charged with second-degree rape

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — An Eden man who used to be a pastor has been charged with rape. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office charged 66-year-old Jeffery Eanes with second-degree rape on Thursday. According to sources, Eanes was once a pastor and also sat on the Rockingham County School Board at one time. He presently works […]
EDEN, NC
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after Laurinburg shooting in store parking lot

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to Shop Right Market, located the area of 700 Aberdeen Road, after being told that shots were fired, according to authorities. An alarm at the store had […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy