Friends, family remember High Point pastor on anniversary of killing

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends gathered to remember the life and legacy of a pastor who was gunned down in front of a High Point apartment complex in May of 2021.

The “Music of Hope” stop the violence concert and candlelight was at the Righteous in Christ Ministries Church in High Point.

Leaders, friends, and family held the event to remember the life of Booth and raise awareness of gun violence in the community.

“When Burt was alive, one of the things he really organized and spoke against was violence,” said Deneka Booth, Robert’s mother.

Booth was a pastor at Hood Holiness Church of God and a Pillar of the High Point community. His family and friends said “Burt” was also a shoulder to lean on.

“He was real positive like I would talk to him about things going on in my life, he would tell me to pray and keep my head up to the sky,” said Vincent Graham, Booth’s friend.

The event was full of laughter and memories told of Booth and talk of ways to help stop the gun violence and speak up when wrongdoing is done in the community.

Booth was killed outside an apartment complex on Ardale Drive in High Point. Police said Booth’s shooting was connected to someone close to him and suspects in another killing.

High Point police believe his death was retaliation after a shooting on Eastchester Drive in High Point in April of last year.

Police said they are looking for two male suspects driving a burgundy Nissan Rouge or Hyundai Sant Fe.

There have been no updates to Booth’s death and no arrests made. The investigation is still ongoing.

