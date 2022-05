Just shows you once again- Montanans are everywhere. Especially when it comes to military service. Lt. Colonel Parker Hahn is a Glasgow, Montana native who has served 20-plus years on active duty with the US Army. On Friday, he is set to take over as a battalion commander in Germany. As it just so happens...and all by coincidence...he is taking over the battalion from a fellow Montanan- Lt. Colonel Nicole Charbonneau, a Billings native. Charbonneau will soon promote to full bird Colonel.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO