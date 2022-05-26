ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Cuthbertson Middle teacher off to a strong start

thecharlotteweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE – Union County Public Schools recognized Virginia Griffith, of Cuthbertson Middle School, as Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award recognizes teachers in their first three years of employment...

www.thecharlotteweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Rocky River staffer earns Teacher of the Year

MONROE – Union County Public Schools has recognized Cheryl Konopka as its 2022 Teacher of the Year. Konopka teaches fifth grade at Rocky River Elementary. In her classroom, Konopka creates a family atmosphere. "Teaching is hard, but what other profession allows you to create a little family for 180...
UNION COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Multiple central NC school districts releasing students early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Education
City
Monroe, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius woman recognized for providing college scholarships to area moms

CORNELIUS – Town resident Susan Harper recently received the 2022 N.C. Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recognizing individuals who have made a significant contribution to their community and the state through volunteer service. Harper began volunteering with ANSWER Scholarship when she and her husband, Dennis Lynch, moved to Bailey’s...
CORNELIUS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Cuthbertson Middle School#Watauga High School
lakenormanpublications.com

CMS will actively monitor students, affirm feelings from Texas shooting

In the aftermath of the deadly school shooting that occurred Tuesday in Texas, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it will monitor students, actively listen to conversations they are having and remind them about the current safety measures in place. Cornelius Elementary School furthered the response in a message to parents. “We are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC holds end-of-year ceremony

CHARLOTTE – The Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC held its first end-of-year ceremony since the 2017-18 school year. The unit has 27 seniors graduating this year. Each had laid out plans to pursue. Two are joining the workforce, four have enlisted into the military and 21 are preparing to start their freshman year at various colleges and universities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County school district discusses safety measures

Speed Street, which is no longer in Uptown, kicked off Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The man was first arrested in 2010 and had just gotten out of prison recently. City of Charlotte backlogged on speed bump installation. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The city is backlogged by 160 speed...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Clemmons principal released statements addressing safety concerns

CLEMMONS, N.C. — WS/FCS released a statement after social media posts caused safety concerns, a WS/FCS communications officer said. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement Thursday afternoon to Clemmons Middle families:. "School administrators have been made aware of a concerning social media post being shared. While this post...
CLEMMONS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Publix
caldwelljournal.com

Hickory Fire Department Firefighters Promoted

HICKORY, NC (May 25, 2022) – The following firefighters have been promoted. Bradley Elmore (Battalion Chief) Bradley Elmore has been promoted to Battalion Chief. His interest in firefighting began in 1991 when he served as a volunteer firefighter with the City Brevard Fire Department, where he has been a member for 31 years and serves as Deputy Chief. Elmore joined Hickory Fire Department on October 16, 1995 and worked to become a Senior Firefighter in 1998 and was promoted to Captain in 2009. Elmore is a certified as a Firefighter, Rescue Technician, Level II Fire Service Instructor, Rapid Intervention Instructor, and a Live Burn instructor though the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission. He is a level I Fire Inspector certified by the North Carolina Code Officials Board and an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). He is also certified in Hazardous Materials Operations level and has completed courses through the National Fire Academy in Incident Command and Managing Tactical Company Operations. Elmore has also completed Fire Officer training levels 1, 2, and 3. He is married to Carrie and they have two boys, Justin and Nolan.
HICKORY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Hole Lotta Doughnuts

BOONE, N.C. — Crosses sit in a cup next to the register at each Hole Lotta Doughnuts shops. They are meant to represent the Christian business, but for Mark Holland, they changed his life. What You Need To Know. Hole Lotta Doughnuts has three locations - in Jefferson, Boone...
BOONE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

In Charlotte and across the South, climate risk tied to history of racism

In Charlotte and across the South, climate risk tied to history of racism. Charlotte, like other urban areas in America, have a history of environmental racism against Black people through underinvestment in communities, legal and social segregation. Modern threats include development that has created an urban heat island of asphalt, glass and concrete, which increases the chances of heat-related illness and death.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy