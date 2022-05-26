ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Mastercard focuses on Southeast Asia, LatAm after India ban, Russia exit

By Divya Chowdhury
 5 days ago
DAVOS, Switzerland, May 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia and Latin America are strong growth regions for Mastercard (MA.N) after its withdrawal from Russia in March and India's 2021 ban on it from issuing new cards, the company's co-president for international markets said.

"Southeast Asia is exciting (due to) the right demographics, the adoption of technology and digitisation, and governments' focus on financial inclusion," Ling Hai told the Reuters Global Markets Forum, adding that countries in the region would also benefit as supply chains shift away from China.

India's central bank banned Mastercard after declaring it "non-compliant" with the country's 2018 rules that required foreign card networks to store Indian payments data locally for "unfettered supervisory access".

"Our sense is we are getting really close to a resolution," Hai said on the India ban, adding that the company was working "very constructively" with the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Hai said Mastercard was ready to comply with India's local data-storage rules. "The goal is to be 100% compliant. Anything we need to localise in India, we are taking tangible steps to get there."

Mastercard says India is a key growth market and has invested $2 billion in the country since 2014 to build technology centres and support innovation in digital payments.

Mastercard suspended operations in Russia - a market that accounted for roughly 4% its net revenue in 2021 - in March, over its invasion of Ukraine.

In Russia, if an opportunity arose to improve rules and regulations in areas such as financial inclusion, sustainability and data privacy, Mastercard will "work towards changing them together with other stakeholders in the ecosystem, including the government themselves", Hai said.

Hai also said that Europe was an exciting market for the company due to its post-COVID economic recovery and the scope of innovation that the continent offers.

Besides geography, the payment network company is also focusing on high-growth parts of the business, such as business-to-business payments flows, telecommunications and retail.

Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos; Additional reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith

Related
Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Retail
World
Economy
India
Personal Finance
Switzerland
China
Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia continued to expand last year, with more than one billion methamphetamine tablets seized by authorities, the United Nations said on Monday. Prices of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, fell last year...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Abu Dhabi's Borouge draws $80 billion in demand for its IPO -sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge has attracted demand of $80 billion for its initial public offering, two sources told Reuters, as retail investors snapped up shares despite volatile global markets. The company, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austria’s Borealis, has attracted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Analysis: Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil,...
BUSINESS
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

