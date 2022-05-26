ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Reports of Fire Without Burn Permit Leads to Arrests for Possession of Controlled Substance in Lincoln County

 2 days ago

Two Lincoln County Men were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance after authorities allegedly found them in possession of suspected methamphetamine. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday evening, a deputy went to the area of Highway 25 and State Farm Road,...

knopnews2.com

Concerned citizen asks for welfare check on vehicle, body found

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday afternoon, North Platte police were contacted by a man concerned about a vehicle he had seen sitting in the same spot for some time. The concerned citizen told News 2 that he noticed an odor coming from the vehicle while near it on Saturday afternoon.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Police Department reminding people UTVs only are allowed on city streets under new statute

The North Platte Police Department is reminding residents that a municipal ordinance only allows for UTVs on designated streets in the city. The ordinance specifies other vehicles that cannot be operated in city streets: snowmobiles, minibikes, golf carts, go-carts, gas- or electric-powered scooters, ATVs and any other off-road vehicles. Those...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two men arrested on suspicion of meth possession near Sutherland

Two men were arrested Tuesday near Sutherland on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine after deputies found the men burning insulation from copper wire. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called to the scene near Nebraska Highway 25 and State Farm Road for the report of burning without a permit.
SUTHERLAND, NE
huskeradio.com

Troopers On Patrol for Impaired Drivers over Memorial Day Weekend

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working overtime across the state during Memorial Day weekend. The annual Click It or Ticket initiative continues until Sunday, June 5. “Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season for many across the country,” said Captain Tyler Schmidt, Commander of Troop D – based in North Platte. “As summer vacations rev up, let’s have a good start to this summer driving season with a safe Memorial Day weekend.” In addition to the Click It or Ticket effort, troopers will also be taking part in localized enforcement operations focused on impaired driving. Troopers in Troop D, based in North Platte, will be performing high-visibility and saturation patrols. This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $10,030 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. All motorists are encouraged to follow traffic safety laws, avoid distractions, wear your seat belt, and always drive sober. Any motorist in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers assist with Nebraska train derailment

Troopers responded to assist with a train derailment east of Gothenburg this morning. Thankfully no injuries are reported and traffic on Highway 30 is not impacted. Crews are working on clean-up at this time. Trooper Martinez is one of our certified Drone pilots and flew the scene. This tech helps...
GOTHENBURG, NE
klkntv.com

No injuries reported after coal train derails in central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No injuries were reported after a train derailed near Gothenburg, the Nebraska State Patrol says. The train derailed alongside Highway 30 but it did not cause any closures. Clean-up continues as crews work to upright the derailed coal cars. The cause of the derailment is...
GOTHENBURG, NE
knopnews2.com

Bombing zones throughout Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskans played a large role during war efforts. The large amounts of land and airfields made Nebraska land essential for the war industry. A facility in Hastings built ammunition and bombs were built in Grand Island. Lincoln County’s location made it a prime area for bombing zones. Access to the railroad helped transport ammunition.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

2022 Assessment-Sales in Lincoln County

Neb. Rev. Stat. 77-1315 (2000 Cum. Supp., as amended by Neb. Laws L.B. 170 sec. 6) requires that on or before June 6, the County Assessor shall post in his or her office and, as designated by the county board, send to a newspaper of general circulation and to licensed broadcast media in the county, information regarding the measures of central tendency according to a release from the Lincoln County Courthouse. The following are the 2022 statistical measures of central tendency as determined by the Tax Equalization and Review Commission for Lincoln County, Nebraska. These statistical measures are based on the qualified sales statistical reports. The statistical studies for agricultural and horticultural class of real property are based on the unimproved agricultural sales statistical reports.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney Memorial Day schedule: cemetery events, refuse collection changes, closures

KEARNEY, NE — Memorial Day brings a host of changes to Kearney schedules. Here are the holiday details:. The City of Kearney Cemetery officials invite the public to help raise the parade of flags and small flags on the Veterans graves on Saturday, May 28 beginning at 8:00 a.m. The Memorial Services will be held on Monday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m. The casket flags and small flags will be picked up and stored starting at 4:00pm Monday. All help is welcome. Cemetery Staff would like to remind people to not bring out flowers for the Memorial Weekend until Friday, May 27 to allow time for preparation of the grounds. Flowers will need to be removed by Monday, June 6.
KEARNEY, NE
huskeradio.com

Union Pacific Coal Train Derails Near Gothenburg

Roughly 30 loaded coal cars on an eastbound Union Pacific train derailed Thursday morning in central Nebraska. The train was about two miles east of Gothenburg. It originated in Wyoming according to our colleagues from the North Platte Bulletin. The wreck occurred around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, UP spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said. Cleanup started in earnest before the morning was over. All three sets of tracks were closed to traffic immediately. One set opened later in the morning. The other two tracks are expected to open sometime Friday, when the right of way is cleared and the track repaired, Tysver told the Bulletin. Gothenburg is about 30 miles east of North Platte. The Gothenburg police and the Nebraska State Patrol were notified. U.S. Highway 30, which runs parallel to the tracks, remained open. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
GOTHENBURG, NE
huskeradio.com

Great Plains Health Marks Milestone In Primary Care Center Construction With Topping Ceremony

Great Plains Health is one step closer to the opening of the Great Plains Health Primary Care Center. Leadership, physicians and staff gathered on Thursday for the building’s topping ceremony, a symbolic tradition in the construction process. The topping ceremony commemorates the last steel beam being placed atop of a construction project. The beam is painted white and those connected to the project have the opportunity to sign it, leaving an everlasting mark on the project. The beam is then hoisted to the top of the building with an evergreen tree and American flag decorating the beam. The tree represents a new beginning and continued growth. “We see the vision for this facility coming to life more and more every day,” Ivan Mitchell, CEO, says. “This topping ceremony was a powerful reminder of our commitment to serving this region and exceeding the healthcare needs of this community.” Construction of the 65,000-square-foot facility will be completed in 2023. The $30- million, two-story facility will include 53 exam rooms and be the new home of Great Plains Family Medicine, Great Plains Pediatrics and Great Plains Health Internal.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Interview: Grape and Sizzle Returns to North Platte

Grape and Sizzle returns to North Platte June 3rd. Thursday morning on KODY’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder Jan and John Hales discussed this years event, which will benefit North Platte Pickle Ball and the Bridge of Hope. Barb Baldridge with North Platte Pickleball also stopped by the studio as did Jennifer Calvin the Director of the Bridge of Hope.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Huskeradio Article: With District 47 NE State Senator Steve Erdman

Below is an article written by District 47 Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman. District 47 encompasses a large portion of Western Nebraska, including Keith County. The Nebraska primary election is now over. This year’s primary election will likely go down in history as one of Nebraska’s nastiest primary elections ever, especially in regards to the gubernatorial race. Now that the election is over, Republican party leaders are especially facing the very difficult task of trying to unify the party before the general election comes later this fall. This will be a very difficult task considering the kinds of campaign tactics that were employed, some of the statements that were made, and the nature of the allegations that were lodged against Jim Pillen’s opponents.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Three Nebraska schools will soon have state-of-the-art fitness centers

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
NEBRASKA STATE

