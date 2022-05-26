Reports of Fire Without Burn Permit Leads to Arrests for Possession of Controlled Substance in Lincoln County

Great Plains Health is one step closer to the opening of the Great Plains Health Primary Care Center. Leadership, physicians and staff gathered on Thursday for the building’s topping ceremony, a symbolic tradition in the construction process. The topping ceremony commemorates the last steel beam being placed atop of a construction project. The beam is painted white and those connected to the project have the opportunity to sign it, leaving an everlasting mark on the project. The beam is then hoisted to the top of the building with an evergreen tree and American flag decorating the beam. The tree represents a new beginning and continued growth. “We see the vision for this facility coming to life more and more every day,” Ivan Mitchell, CEO, says. “This topping ceremony was a powerful reminder of our commitment to serving this region and exceeding the healthcare needs of this community.” Construction of the 65,000-square-foot facility will be completed in 2023. The $30- million, two-story facility will include 53 exam rooms and be the new home of Great Plains Family Medicine, Great Plains Pediatrics and Great Plains Health Internal.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO