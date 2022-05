MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida homeowners are hoping new legislation just passed in Tallahassee will provide some relief for steep homeowners insurance rates that have been skyrocketing. When she moved to Fort Lauderdale a year ago, Echo Cunningham got the shock of her life when she saw her insurance bill. “Because of the elevation I’m paying $12,000 for home insurance,” she said. It’s four times the amount she left behind in Utah. And that $12,000 premium only covers flood and wind, not the contents of her home – and she has a $25,000 deductible. She’s not sure she can stay. “Not unless I find a job...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO