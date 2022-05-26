ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Business Owner's Guide to Meditation

By Ashely Notarmaso
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZG83W_0fr2N9Nx00

As a business owner, I pride myself on my work ethic. I’m a hard worker. I get things done. I power through. I’m tough, resilient and I never take my eye off the ball.

And for the longest time, I thought that if I wasn’t worrying or in a state of stress, it would all come crashing down. Like somehow my anxiety and constant obsessing was holding it all up. It showed my commitment. And how could something I’m so committed to fail?

Because that’s the real fear, right? That it’s all going to come crashing down the second you dare to relax?

I’ve been working on my own self development steadily since 2018. I’ve read all the recommended books. I wake up early. I cold plunge. I journal and exercise. And like so many others, I tried meditation, but how could I possibly have time to meditate and be a business owner? I have a million things to do! I run a company that manufactures and sells custom mouth guards . I'm the CEO, CFO, technician, accountant, plumber, janitor and everything in between. My mind would run wild.

Luckily, I stuck with it and now it’s my No. 1 thing I must do every day. I put meditation above everything else because I work best when I’m relaxed, intentional, trusting and centered.

They say daily meditation is a practice. It’s like a muscle that gets stronger every time you show up. And once you start to get it, everything really does get better. So why do it?

Meditation offers clarity

It sounds counterintuitive but turning off your brain and thinking of nothing is exactly what the universe wants you to do. Strange things happen when you quiet your mind and dissolve the ego. A neutral, peace sets in and once you feel it, you’ll be back for more.

There is a time to reap, a time to sow and there’s a time for you to sit your butt down and shut that brain off. The world will still be there waiting when you come back and you’ll be able to approach whatever the issue is with more confidence and clarity.

Related: 7 Proven Ways Meditating Prepares You for Success

It minimizes overthinking

The late Thich Nhat Hahn and many other zen leaders say we all think too much. And when we’re trapped in our minds, we’re not really free. Our body is present but our mind is somewhere else.
This causes us to be unable to give the best of ourselves. When we’re giving the best of ourselves (which is only achieved by staying in the present moment) we’re in a position to be of service to others. This is an act of love. And remember Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion : For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. What you put out will come back.

Your brain gets worn out from all the thinking. Become softer; tune into the breath; just be. The present moment is usually a perfect place to exist. You’re not losing anything, especially not time. In fact, you’re gaining it because you’re learning how to really live.

Related: How Meditation Can Help You Form a Clear Business Vision

It realigns us with our center

When we’re in alignment with the universe, we’re in a flow state. You can feel it when you’re in the flow state and you can certainly feel it when you’re out of it.

Many of us exist everyday swimming upstream. We stress and normalize it. We say things like “Everyone I know is stressed and busy. It’s just life.”

But life is lived through our own unique lens. Quiet the mind. Dare to let go — there’s magic in it.

Related: What Every Entrepreneur Can Gain From Mindfulness

Final words

Guided meditations are in abundance on YouTube. For example, Mooji is a great zen leader that has many wonderful meditations available for free.

Remember, be patient. Sit in a quiet room and breathe in and out. Focus on your breath and remember to be kind to yourself. If your thoughts drift, don’t scold yourself. Think of your thoughts like clouds passing and redirect your mind back to the breath. In and out; think of nothing.

Your mind will wander. Be strict with the mind and gently guide it back to nothingness. Do this every day for as long as you have time to sit. Don’t skip a day. Stay with it.

Like a muscle getting stronger, it will get easier and a whole new way of being will begin to reveal itself to you and you’ll be a better business owner because of it. I know I am.

Comments / 0

Related
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

End of the three-piece suite! Homeowners are ditching 'outdated' living room decor such as drinks trolleys and inspirational wall quotes for corner sofas and sustainable furniture

Three-piece suites, drinks trolleys and inspirational wall quotes no longer feature in most of the stylish living rooms in Britain - and have been replaced by corner sofas, sustainable furniture and smart tech, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 adults identified what Britons think are the top 20...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Newton
zeiy

Self-Sabotage: 6 Habits That Prevent Our Success

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Self-sabotage behavior is a common problem for many people. It can lead to sadness, anger, and other undesirable consequences. If you're struggling with self-sabotage, it's essential to recognize what behaviors might be sabotaging your life and take steps to change them before anything terrible happens. Sometimes these behaviors are hidden in plain sight and easy to overlook or deny as part of yourself — so paying attention to them can be difficult at first. Here are some self-sabotage behaviors to look out for in yourself:
psychologytoday.com

Grief: Why We Have an Ongoing Relationship With the Deceased

Death ends the boundary of a life, but it does not end a relationship. Along with loss, our identity no longer exists in relation to a familiar being, but our continued bonds may keep them with us. Keeping deceased loved ones with us, in whatever way, resolves the painful discrepancy...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guided Meditation#Business Owner#Meditate#Meditations#Cfo
Psych Centra

How I Release My Stress

We all experience stress at one point in our lives. Questioning your stress may help put it into perspective and ease its effects. This is an op-ed article. While we support other perspectives and diverse experiences, the views expressed by the author do not necessarily represent the opinions, voice, or stance of Psych Central.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Entitlement Is the Crux of Narcissistic Behavior

Entitlement is the key trait that drives narcissistic behaviors. When narcissists are thwarted, the antagonistic response is driven by the desire to get what they feel is theirs. Both vulnerable and grandiose narcissists become activated and antagonistic, but they express it in different ways. There are a few basic strategies...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Meditation
psychologytoday.com

When We Sabotage Our Own Happiness

People who self-sabotage may be repeating patterns and habits that were learned and conditioned earlier in life and have become automatic. Trauma, self-esteem, and self-worth affect the probability of self-sabotage in work and relationships. There are both conscious and unconscious patterns of self-sabotage. While it may surprise many of us,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is dry eye and how can I get rid of it?

Dry eye occurs when the eyes produce too few tears or the tears evaporate too quickly. The condition can affect one or both eyes. Possible symptoms include eye pain or discomfort, blurred vision, and increased sensitivity to light. Dry eye can be mild to severe. Mild cases may respond to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Greatist

Does Dry Brushing Actually Help Cellulite?

Dry brushing won’t get rid of cellulite, but it may have a smoothing, exfoliating effect on your skin. There are a plethora of peeps who swear dry brushing can help cellulite. But there’s actually no scientific evidence to support brushing your skin with dry bristles will banish those rimples and dimples.
SKIN CARE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $70 Paint and Stencil Redo Totally Revives a Tired Dresser

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are tons of ways to spruce up old furniture, whether you’re polishing it up and letting the wood tones shine, adding architectural detail, painting it a totally new color, or even adding pattern.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy