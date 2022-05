This week the government did nothing in the Queen’s Speech to help with the cost of living crisis. Let me get one thing out of the way first, no one in my constituency calls it the “cost of living crisis” – they talk about the cost of their shopping, their gas and electric bills and the general rising costs of living their lives, like travelling to hospital appointments, getting their kids uniforms and the like. We must be careful that we don’t just get used to this terminology – “the cost of living crisis” – like a Whitehall talking point;...

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO