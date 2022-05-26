ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarface the Enormous Monster Croc Is Ill With 'Very Swollen' Abscess

By Robyn White
 2 days ago

A simply enormous saltwater crocodile in Australia is unwell with a "very swollen" tooth abscess.

The croc , who measures some 14.5 feet long, has been dubbed Scarface by the Solar Whisper Daintree River Crocodile and Wildlife Cruises, near Queensland.

David White, who owns the river cruise company, previously told Newsweek that he is known as Scarface as "he's a gangster, and he has many scars on his face."

However, the "gangster" crocodile now has an abscess that is "very swollen" and "getting worse."

On a Facebook post, Solar Whisper Daintree River Crocodile and Wildlife Cruises said antibiotics are unable to help the reptile.

Wildlife vets have advised White that only an operation would help relieve the abscess. However, this means Scarface would never be able to return to the wild because of government policy.

"As Scarface is old he may not even survive the capture, he certainly wouldn't like captivity as he's the King," the Facebook post said.

"So we just leave it, and there's a good chance the vet said the infection has already spread as the swelling is severe. But one thing I do know is never underestimate a crocodile in all that they do, including healing. They have phenomenal healing powers. You got this mate."

Scarface, as his name implies, has previously recovered from "some horrific injuries," and other crocodiles in the area have even come into the area "missing limbs." However, this is Scarface's first tooth abscess.

"He seems fine and acting normal but I can't help feel worried about him," the Facebook post said.

Social media users commented on the Facebook wishing Scarface a speedy recovery. In comments to the Facebook post, White said he "just adores" the crocodile.

Crocodiles are "incredible survivors, and "equipped with a phenomenal immune system," the Facebook post said.

White previously told Newsweek that "he's the boss croc of the Daintree river" and he has been watching him in the wild for more than 20 years.

"He's an A-lister as he's a celebrity and the paparazzi—that's me—are crazy about him," White said.

The Days of Daintree is a fictional soap opera and reality TV experience featuring the local wildlife, that Solar Whisper provides for its customers.

"Our Wildlife are the celebrities," White said. "[Scarface] is a mega star."

Crocodiles have an incredibly well developed immune system, and can often recover from many ailments without veterinary help. However, they can also get into severe territorial fights with other crocodiles, but survive the horrific wounds and even missing limbs.

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarface
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saltwater Crocodile#Abscess#Croc#Cruise#Solar Whisper#Daintree
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Brings Her Ill Kitten To The Hospital, Medics Rush To Help Them

Recently, photos taken at one Istanbul hospital’s emergency room made a round on social media. The snaps that were shared by Merve Özcan on Twitter show a mother cat bringing her sick kitten to the human hospital. The paramedics can be seen surrounding the poor mama cat and petting her.
PETS
dailyphew.com

People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It

When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
Outsider.com

Rare 12-Foot-Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Front of Beachgoers: VIDEO

Many people believe that Australia is the strange or dangerous animal capital of the world. After all, it seems that just about everything in the great outdoors Down Under evolved to frighten or kill humans. However, they don’t have a corner on the weird animal market. Recently, beachgoers in New Zealand came across a rare sea creature that rivals the weirdness of anything in Australia.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
967K+
Followers
95K+
Post
845M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

