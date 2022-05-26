Chester County Home to Pair of Golfweek’s Top 200 Modern Courses

Image via Applebrook Golf Club.

Golfweek recently released this year’s list of the Top 200 Modern Golf Courses (built after 1960), and two in Chester County made the cut, writes Jason Lusk for the magazine.

Members of the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points system of 1-10.

Checking in at No. 128 is Stonewall Links in Elverson. It earned 6.88 out of 10 on the rating scale. Last year, the private golf course was ranked No. 113. Its Old Course was originally designed by Tom Doak in 1992.

“Stonewall has been a second home,” said Doak. “We were a young family when I built the Old Course back in 1992, and many of the club’s staff are still on board today. From the beginning, Stonewall has been a place to relax, where good manners and an appreciation for the game of golf trump any need for rules and dress codes. It is a retreat from the everyday world, and just far enough from the city that it is a special trip each time you choose to go.”

Applebrook Golf Club in Malvern ranked No. 182. It earned 6.69 out of 10 on the rating scale. Last year, it ranked No. 197.

The course was designed by renowned architect Gil Hanse. It sits on the former site of Applebrook Farm, which was deeded by William Penn to Robert Williams in 1702.