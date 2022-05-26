ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County Home to Pair of Golfweek’s Top 200 Modern Courses

 2 days ago

Image via Applebrook Golf Club.

Golfweek recently released this year’s list of the Top 200 Modern Golf Courses (built after 1960), and two in Chester County made the cut, writes Jason Lusk for the magazine. 

Members of the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points system of 1-10. 

Checking in at No. 128 is Stonewall Links in Elverson. It earned 6.88 out of 10 on the rating scale. Last year, the private golf course was ranked No. 113. Its Old Course was originally designed by Tom Doak in 1992.

“Stonewall has been a second home,” said Doak. “We were a young family when I built the Old Course back in 1992, and many of the club’s staff are still on board today. From the beginning, Stonewall has been a place to relax, where good manners and an appreciation for the game of golf trump any need for rules and dress codes. It is a retreat from the everyday world, and just far enough from the city that it is a special trip each time you choose to go.”

Applebrook Golf Club in Malvern ranked No. 182. It earned 6.69 out of 10 on the rating scale. Last year, it ranked No. 197.  

The course was designed by renowned architect Gil Hanse. It sits on the former site of Applebrook Farm, which was deeded by William Penn to Robert Williams in 1702. 

Read more about the Top 200 Modern Golf Courses in Golfweek

Golf
Sports
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Found Guilty of Assaulting Chester County Woman

WEST CHESTER, PA — A jury this week found 39-year-old Dijon Dupre of Philadelphia guilty of simple assault, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. The evidence presented at trial established that Dupre entered his former girlfriend’s Malvern home on May 31, 2021, and punched her in the face causing injury. The 39-year-old victim attempted to fight him off during the struggle by scratching him and throwing a lamp at him. At the time of the assault, the victim was on the phone with a friend who called 911 when the line went dead. Dupre threw the victim’s phone out the window when she tried to call the police.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Times News

RBMN receives first frac sand unit train

Reading & Northern took delivery of its first unit train of frac sand around 10:30 a.m. on May 15. Norfolk Southern Railroad delivered the 75-car train to Reading & Northern’s North Reading Yard where R&N crews were on hand to receive the train and take it to R&N’s Sand Storage facility in Pittston.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
VISTA.Today

‘Every Day Is Fun’: Multi-Talented Student Finds Home at Church Farm School

Omar Jobe.Image via Church Farm School. Omar Jobe, a junior at Church Farm School, is an old soul. His favorite musicians (A Tribe Called Quest, Miles Davis, and Kendrick Lamar) represent a life shaped by diverse influences. The son of two educators — Jobe’s mother, Sheri, is the Assistant Director of DEI at The Shipley School, and his father, Dawda, is the Assistant Dean of Students at The Winchendon School in Massachusetts — he has moved around a lot with his family, attending eight different schools before settling at CFS for his high school years.
EXTON, PA
