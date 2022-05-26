ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori graduate with honours after Italian education

By Jack Rathborn
 3 days ago

Tammy Abraham winked towards the Roma bench while rolling around on the Air Albania Stadium turf. In that moment, the English forward showed his growth as a player and a blossoming personality on the pitch to lead Jose Mourinho’s side.

A graduation, on the big stage, gladly doing the dirty work to help carve out a piece of history for one of Italy’s most prestigious clubs: a first European trophy for the Giallorossi and legendary status secured at 24 years of age. He is now part of football heritage, as his boss once famously said.

The same can be said of Fikayo Tomori , who enjoyed his own graduation three days earlier, becoming a Serie A champion and following the Milan lineage at centre-back.

The former Chelsea players have shone a light on a priceless journey for players that far exceeds the extra riches some players previously accepted when moved on from the Premier League’s elite clubs.

There was immediate dread from Chelsea following his first run of games for the Rossoneri on loan, regret at the modest £25million option secured as part of the initial agreement. Tomori has fully embraced his new football culture, diving into a new language and adding layers to his game. It is barely 16 months since he touched down on the peninsula and he is already England’s best centre-back based on current form. Gareth Southgate’s loyalty towards Harry Maguire and John Stones and the close proximity to Qatar 2022 may delay Tomori’s path to a starting role for his country. But it will not be long before he translates his quality from club to country.

Abraham, too, has matured as a player and is in a prime position to snatch a role backing up Harry Kane, or even step in should the Tottenham striker further evolve into a deep-lying forward as we have seen at times.

Abraham has always had the raw tools to be one of Europe’s top forwards, shining in the Uefa Youth League seven years ago, firing eight goals in nine games. But upon touching down in the Eternal City, one of Mourinho’s first jobs was to identify a complete No 9: One of the requisites to his great sides over the years, from Benni McCarthy and Didier Drogba to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema.

Abraham has 27 goals in all competitions this season, the most goals in a debut season for a Roma player, while also setting the record for the most Serie A goals in a season for an Englishman (17). But Wednesday night was not about flashy stats or an individual moment of brilliance. Instead, Abraham toiled in the unenviable role of leading the line for a Mourinho side, occupying Feyenoord defenders and relieving pressure after buying fouls. Feyenoord’s Marcos Senesi fell into the trap, grappling with his opponent, who gleefully absorbed the contact to secure a precious foul, matching the script Mourinho undoubtedly drafted days earlier.

And if Abraham has come of age, then so too has Tomori, as a cornerstone to both a modern Milan side with fundamentals from the past under Stefano Pioli. Tomori allows for a versatile set-up, using the ball in possession, recovering from high lines and now reading the game exceptionally. Nine clean sheets in their final 11 games with Tomori at the heart of a 29-point return from 33 available has provided an incredible foundation.

And if Abraham has been added to a decorated group of Mourinho centre-forwards, Tomori has been added to the lineage of defenders to wear the red and black stripes: Thiago Silva, Alessandro Nesta and Paolo Maldini, to name just a few over the last 20 years.

“A year and a half ago, I was at Chelsea, not playing a lot… well, not at all,” Tomori said in an interview with The Athletic after clinching the scudetto, a first title for Milan in 11 years. “It’s difficult to stay motivated at that time, because you don’t know what’s going to happen. If someone would have told me, ‘In a year and a half, you’ll win the Scudetto with Milan’, I would have thought they were crazy.”

Tomori illustrates how quickly things can change; both his and Abraham’s bravery to venture afar to realise their dreams will provide inspiration for others.

The Premier League’s quality is arguably higher than ever before, but a negative consequence may be the immediacy in which young English players must demonstrate an ability to thrive in an elite team. Instead, thanks to both players, others may seize the opportunity to tread an alternative path to the top of European football. Abraham and Tomori created unforgettable memories with Serie A title and Europa Conference League glory, but their legacies are only just beginning.

Jamie Carragher’s Real Madrid prediction mocked after Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat

Jamie Carragher has been mocked in a video for his prediction Real Madrid wouldn’t win the Champions League.Carlo Ancelotti’s men defeated Liverpool1-0 on Saturday night to win their 14th European top flight trophy. It has led to many referring back to a clip of former Reds player Carragher saying “this Real Madrid team will not win the Champions League, absolutely no chance”.CBS took the clip and cut it with footage of the Spanish side lifting the European trophy.Carragher took the defeat well on social media and tipped his hat to Real. He said: “Tough one to take last night but...
Q and A after chaotic scenes at Stade de France delay Champions League final

Chaotic and frightening scenes outside the Stade de France in Paris led to the Champions League final kick-off being delayed by more than half an hour.Supporters have also said that tear gas was used at a fan zone immediately after the final whistle, while others at the game reported being attacked by locals on their way to the train stations at full-time.Here, the PA news agency looks at what we know and what could happen next.What happened?A large number of Liverpool fans were stuck outside the perimeter of the stadium, in some cases for hours on end, with many missing...
Liverpool urge investigation into chaos for fans outside Champions League final

Liverpool have called for a formal investigation into what led to large numbers of the club’s fans being stuck outside the perimeter fence for up to three hours before kick-off at the Champions League final in Paris.The club said the entry issues at the Stade de France and the breakdown of the security perimeter were “hugely disappointing”, with the French authorities and UEFA saying supporters without tickets or with fakes were responsible for causing the delays.Tear gas was used on the fans waiting at the fence, despite Merseyside Police observers saying the majority of supporters had behaved in an “exemplary”...
Liverpool’s Andy Robertson criticises French police and reveals players’ families caught in Paris chaos

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has criticised the handling of fans at the Champions League final by French police after tear gas was used on those trapped outside the Stade de France.Thousands of supporters missed the kick-off against Real Madrid, which was delayed by 36 minutes because of worrying congestion problems that resulted in large numbers stuck around around the perimeter for two to three hours.But more concerning was the way authorities chose to deal with the situation.French police inside the fence used tear gas on fans outside after Gate Y, one of the two main gates on a narrow walkway...
‘Liverpool fans were coughing and retching from the gas’: How Stade de France chaos unfolded

There was around three-quarters of an hour to go until kick-off at the Stade de France and, while the Real Madrid end was close to full capacity, the Liverpool end was still half empty. That was when it became clear to those of us already inside that reports of fans having difficulty getting into the ground were accurate and that the situation outside was becoming increasingly serious. The problems started in the southwest corner of the Stade de France, under a bridge that runs over the top of a busy motorway. It is the main pedestrian route from the train...
The Independent

The French interior minister has been mocked for blaming “ticketless British supporters” for chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France as Paris hosted the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.Liverpool fans endured long waits, crushes, tear gas, as well as reports of some physical attacks by locals before and after the game. Uefa initially delayed the 8pm GMT kick-off, blaming “the late arrival of fans”. The governing body then issued a statement: “In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work...
